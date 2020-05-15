PMA Welcomes Back Top Industry Executives for Virtual Town Hall

Newark, DE – Produce Marketing Association (PMA) has announced the lineup for the May 20, 2020 Virtual Town Hall general session, titled “Executive Perspectives on Managing Through the Crisis Period” which will welcome back industry executives who spoke earlier in the series. The panel will include Bruce Taylor, Chairman and CEO of Taylor Fresh Foods, Inc., Adrielle Dankier, Chief Commerical Officer at Nature’s Produce BC, Ken Shoemaker, CEO at Lipman, and Tim York President of Markon Cooperative.

PMA has hosted a Virtual Town Hall each Wednesday at 12pm Eastern since late March featuring speakers curated to help industry navigate the variety of disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to general session speakers, roundtable discussions follow each weekly session to provide a venue for those to discuss topics and ask questions more specific to their business segment. The four roundtables include Grower/Shipper/Supply Chain/Global Trade, Floral, Foodservice, and Retail/Grocery.

The Virtual Town Hall on Wednesday, May 20 will be an update to one of the most highly attended sessions of the series when these industry leaders shared their insights on April 8. In this weeks’ discussion, the industry leaders will provide insights into how their businesses have evolved, the challenges they are now facing and what our industry must do to thrive going forward. Attendees will also hear what has changed since they last appeared at the Virtual Town Hall 7 weeks ago. Those interested can view the recordings of this town hall and all others at pma.com.

“The amount of disruption our industry has faced in the past 9 weeks has been unparalleled,” said PMA CEO Cathy Burns. “When this panel first shared their perspectives with members in one of our first town halls, their insights showcased opportunities for our industry to respond and adapt to the changing marketplace. I am looking forward to facilitating a follow up conversation to share stories of creativity and resilience over the past several weeks, but more importantly, to discuss how we must evolve to succeed as a truly integrated industry, positioning us to thrive.”

Members can register here for the Virtual Town Hall: Executive Perspectives on Managing Through the Crisis Period held on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at 12pm Eastern.

