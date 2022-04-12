Nordstrom Dishes up Wild Alaska Pollock for Earth Month

SEATTLE, Wash. — The Association of Genuine Alaska Pollock Producers (GAPP) is proud to announce a partnership with Nordstrom Restaurants and family-owned Trident Seafoods for Earth Month. This month, you can find two delicious and nutritious Wild Alaska Pollock dishes on the Climatarian Menu at Nordstrom Restaurants and Specialty Coffee Bars. Restaurants will feature Blackened Wild Alaska Pollock with Cajun Risotto and the Specialty Coffee Bars will feature a grab-n-go Blackened Wild Alaska Pollock Taco Salad available at Nordstrom through May 2nd.



“Nordstrom and Wild Alaska Pollock are perfectly paired. This program introduces the Nordstrom consumer who is interested in sustainability to one of the most climate-friendly proteins in the world,” said Craig Morris, GAPP CEO. “It’s good for you and it’s good for the planet with a lower carbon footprint than plant-based meat and land-based proteins including beef, chicken and pork. What’s more, Wild Alaska Pollock is the largest certified sustainable fishery in the world that is independently certified by both the Marine Stewardship Council and the Alaska Responsible Fisheries Management program.”



“We are proud to be partnering with Nordstrom, a brand that has sustainability at its core and innovation in its spirit,” said Joe Bundrant, CEO of Trident Seafoods. “One of our goals at Trident is to spread the word about Wild Alaska Pollock and its incredible benefits. These two delicious dishes showcase the beauty of this fish and how easy it is to create flavorful menu items using Wild Alaska Pollock as the inspiration.”

