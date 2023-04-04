Ocado Defeats AutoStore in London High Court Patent Feud

British online supermarket and technology group Ocado (OCDO.L) on Thursday won a high court legal action brought by Norwegian robotics firm AutoStore (AUTO.OL) after the judge dismissed its patent infringement claims.

The two pioneers in warehouse storage technology are facing off in multiple jurisdictions around the world to protect their intellectual property. Ocado, like AutoStore, licences its technology to retailers around the world and uses it for its British grocery delivery service.

The London high court case was heard in March and April last year.

London-listed Ocado said Judge Richard Hacon ruled that Oslo-listed AutoStore’s patents were invalid and, in any event, Ocado did not infringe them.

