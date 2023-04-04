The Giant Company Donates Nearly 3,900 Hams, Turkeys, and Chickens this Spring to Help Eliminate Hunger

CARLISLE, Pa. – As part of its ongoing commitment to help eliminate hunger in the communities it serves, The GIANT Company announced a donation of 3,873 hams, turkeys and chickens to 15 partner food banks. Team members from The GIANT Company will also volunteer at several food banks over the next few weeks to organize and restock pantry shelves for the spring season.

“Everyone deserves a full plate and the chance to gather around the table to enjoy a nutritious meal with their family,” said Jessica Groves, community impact manager, The GIANT Company. “With too many facing food insecurity and food banks continuing to see an increase in demand, this donation will deliver nearly 30,000 pounds of protein to families in need throughout our local communities this spring. We also recognize that celebrations look different family to family, and we are proud to provide families with protein options to best meet their needs.”

Hams, turkeys, and chickens will be donated to the following hunger relief partners:

Blue Ridge Area Food Bank – Verona, Va.

Central Pennsylvania Food Bank – Harrisburg, Pa.

Chester County Food Bank – Exton, Pa.

CityTeam Chester – Chester, Pa.

Helping Harvest Fresh Food Bank – Reading, Pa.

Indiana County Community Action Program – Homer City, Pa.

Lancaster County Food Hub – Lancaster, Pa.

Manna on Main Street – Lansdale, Pa.

Maryland Food Bank – Hagerstown, Md.

Mission House – Philadelphia, Pa.

New Britain Baptist Food Larder – New Britain, Pa.

Philabundance – Philadelphia, Pa.

Second Harvest Food Bank – Nazareth, Pa.

Sharing Excess – Philadelphia, Pa.

York County Food Bank – York, Pa.

“Helping Harvest Fresh Food Bank sincerely appreciates this donation from The GIANT Company, which will help so many local families gather for Easter and other family occasions,” said Jay Worrall, president, Helping Harvest Fresh Food Bank. “We are so grateful for GIANT’s ongoing support throughout the year – volunteering, donating protein through its Meat the Needs Program, and raising funds to support the work of our mission.”

In addition, GIANT and MARTIN’S customers can also help their neighbors in need. From March 31-April 9, customers can donate their free ham certificates in-store at the register or donate 400 CHOICE points online, for which The GIANT Company will donate $10 to a local food bank.

About The GIANT Company

The GIANT Company​ believes that no matter where or how, when meals happen, families connect, and when families connect meaningfully, good happens. Guided by its brand platform, For Today’s Table®, the omnichannel retailer proudly serves millions of neighbors across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, and New Jersey. With more than 36,000 talented team members supporting 193 stores, 132 pharmacies, 107 fuel stations, and over 185 online pickup hubs and grocery delivery service in hundreds of zip codes, The GIANT Company is changing the customer experience and connecting families for a better future. Founded in 1923 in Carlisle, Pa., The GIANT Company family of brands includes GIANT, MARTIN’S, GIANT Heirloom Market, GIANT Direct and MARTIN’S Direct. The GIANT Company is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA. For more information, visit the GIANT or MARTIN’S websites.