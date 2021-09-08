OpsAnalitica and FreshFry Launch Partnership to Help Restaurants Define and Track Sustainability

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – OpsAnalitica, the restaurant ops and food safety compliance analytics platform, and FreshFry, the sustainable food tech company providing restaurants with all-natural, plant-based, easy to use frying oil filtering solutions, are thrilled to announce their partnership in an effort to help restaurants define and track sustainability.

The food industry spends over $80B per year on edible oil and together, the OpsAnalitica and FreshFry partnership provide restaurants with money-saving solutions for oil mismanagement. The partnership is an integration of FreshFry’s compliance checklist into the OpsAnalitica platform, which is customized for each user, as well as a formalized revenue sharing and referral opportunity.

“Now more than ever there is a need for restaurant operators to do more with less and implement sustainable processes,” says OpsAnalitica Founder Tommy Yionoulis. “We’re very excited about our partnership with FreshFry and, together, we will help our customers accomplish both of those goals by enabling teams to proactively manage their Pod usage by implementing paperless repeatable processes with real-time compliance notifications and data.”

FreshFry believes that frying operations are only as strong as a company’s willingness to comply with the best practices laid out, and OpsAnalitica believes that FreshFry is part of any frying operations best practices. Together, the software gives end users a simple way to measure compliance to maximize their investment, as it allows for the ability to provide same day data, connecting decisions from management to day-to-day operators, creating increased compliance and accountability.

“Our partnership together creates sustainability – with capital and investments, with oil quality staying better for longer, and with achievability,” says FreshFry Co-Founder and CEO Jeremiah Chapman.

About OpsAnalitica

OpsAnalitica has combined their passions for hospitality and business process efficiency into a simple to use, easy to manage operations management & analytics platform to help multi-unit restaurant operators deliver exceptional quality and consistency at every location, every shift. Our customers use a real-time operations data feed to help them easily identify operational hot spots, mentor/coach up team members, and increase operational efficiency, customer satisfaction and sales. Visit www.opsanalitica.com to learn more.

About FreshFry

FreshFry is a food manufacturing technology company based in Louisville, KY that has developed the only plant-based, all-natural “pod” on the market containing a proprietary blend of ingredients that cleans and extends the life of frying oil used throughout the food service industry. FreshFry Pods generate savings to restaurant owners in areas such as less overall oil usage, reduced build-up of oil in and around fryers, and lower labor costs for maintenance and disposal of oil. No additional capital expense or equipment is needed to clean oil when using FreshFry Pods. With cleaner oil, restaurant owners can negotiate more favorable offtake agreements for oil disposal. Consumers enjoy the benefits of cleaner oil through higher-quality food that looks better, tastes better, smells better, and provides an improved dining experience. Visit www.freshfry.me to learn more.