Barry Callebaut Completes Acquisition of Europe Chocolate Company in Belgium

Strengthening of Barry Callebaut’s manufacturing capabilities in the growing market of highly customized chocolate specialties and decorations

The Barry Callebaut Group, the world’s leading manufacturer of high-quality chocolate and cocoa products, today announced that it has successfully closed the acquisition of Europe Chocolate Company (ECC), a Belgian privately-owned B2B manufacturer of chocolate specialties and decorations. The integration will start as of now.

We are pleased to close this acquisition and very happy to welcome the ECC team to the Barry Callebaut family. Their unique know-how and ECC’s highly flexible manufacturing facility will help us to supply a wide variety of customers with highly customized chocolate specialties and decorations.

Wim Debedts, Vice President Food Manufacturers Western Europe at Barry Callebaut

The parties have agreed not to disclose any financial details of the transaction, which was first announced on June 24, 2021.

About Barry Callebaut Group

With annual sales of about CHF 6.9 billion (EUR 6.4 billion / USD 7.1 billion) in fiscal year 2019/20, the Zurich-based Barry Callebaut Group is the world’s leading manufacturer of high-quality chocolate and cocoa products – from sourcing and processing cocoa beans to producing the finest chocolates, including chocolate fillings, decorations and compounds. The Group runs more than 60 production facilities worldwide and employs a diverse and dedicated global workforce of more than 12,000 people.

The Barry Callebaut Group serves the entire food industry, from industrial food manufacturers to artisanal and professional users of chocolate, such as chocolatiers, pastry chefs, bakers, hotels, restaurants or caterers. The global brands catering to the specific needs of these Gourmet customers are Callebaut® and Cacao Barry®, Carma® and the decorations specialist Mona Lisa®.

The Barry Callebaut Group is committed to make sustainable chocolate the norm by 2025 to help ensure future supplies of cocoa and improve farmer livelihoods. It supports the Cocoa Horizons Foundation in its goal to shape a sustainable cocoa and chocolate future.