PAR Technology Corporation Acquires Delaget Expanding its Restaurant Analytics and Back-Office Capabilities

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. — PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE: PAR) (“PAR Technology” or “PAR”), a global foodservice technology company, announced its acquisition of Delaget, LLC (“Delaget”), a leading provider of restaurant analytics and business intelligence solutions.

Founded in 2001, Delaget serves over 30,000 locations, with 125+ brands among its customers (including 40 of the top 50 North America-based restaurant concepts). Delaget’s comprehensive platform delivers data analytics, loss prevention, and operational insights that help restaurant operators streamline operations and improve profitability.

Savneet Singh, PAR Technology’s Chief Executive Officer and President commented, “The acquisition of Delaget marks another strategic milestone in PAR’s mission to build the industry’s most comprehensive food service platform. Delaget’s analytics capabilities perfectly complement our Operator Cloud solution, while offering immediate value to our customers through enhanced back-office capabilities, delivery operations, and data-driven insights. Our combination will help restaurant operators make better decisions, reduce costs, and drive operational excellence all in real-time. Access to the Delaget product suite will accelerate development timeframes of the PAR Data Platform, a major initiative that unites data across a restaurant’s tech stack to provide unparalleled guest and operational insights.”

“Joining forces with PAR Technology represents an exciting new chapter for Delaget’s customers and employees,” said Jason Tober, Chief Executive Officer of Delaget. He added. “Our shared vision for transforming restaurant operations through data insights, combined with PAR Technology’s scale and industry leadership, will allow us to deliver even greater outcomes to our customers. As part of PAR Technology, we will bring our platform and solutions to even more businesses across the globe and provide an open integration platform that best serves top restaurant operators and brands.”

Transaction Details

Under the terms of the definitive agreement, PAR acquired 100% of the outstanding equity interests of Delaget in consideration for PAR’s payment of $132.0 million (subject to adjustment for any cash, indebtedness, and net working capital), which was principally paid in shares of PAR common stock. Additional information about the acquisition is available in PAR’s Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission today, January 2, 2025.

About Delaget™

Delaget has created a name for itself within the restaurant industry as the top innovator in restaurant data solutions and is recognized for its intuitive solutions, industry knowledge, and customer service and support. Delaget is trusted by 30,000+ restaurants and top brands, including Taco Bell, KFC, Pizza Hut, IHOP, Burger King, and more. For more information about Delaget’s award-winning restaurant reporting and analytics solutions, visit delaget.comor join us onLinkedIn.

About PAR Technology

For over four decades, PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE: PAR) has been at the forefront of technology innovation in foodservice, helping businesses create exceptional guest experiences and connections. Our comprehensive suite of software and hardware solutions, including point-of-sale, digital ordering, loyalty, back-office management, and payments, serves a diverse range of hospitality and retail clients across more than 110 countries. With our “Better Together” ethos, PAR continues to deliver unified solutions that drive customer engagement, efficiency, and growth, all to make it easier for our customers to manage their operations. To learn more, visit partech.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, and Instagram.