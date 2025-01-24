Shaun White Teams Up with CookUnity to Bring Athlete-Approved, Chef-Crafted Meals to Your Door

The 25-Meal Menu Is Designed for Peak Performance and Wellness, to Mimic the Nutrient-Dense Diet of the Olympic Athlete



NEW YORK — Olympic legend Shaun White knows the secret to peak performance starts in the kitchen. That’s why he’s teamed up with CookUnity, the leading chef-crafted meal delivery service, to launch an exclusive menu of health-focused, athlete-approved dishes that fuel your body and fit into even the busiest of schedules. Starting this month, White will share his passion for wellness with a highly-curated 25-meal selection made in collaboration with award-winning chefs from around the country.

This first-of-its-kind partnership combines White’s athletic expertise with CookUnity’s commitment to high-quality, restaurant-level meals. Whether you’re a professional athlete or simply someone striving to stay active and energized, these meals are designed to support recovery, maintain energy, and make staying fueled delicious and easy. No more sacrificing taste for efficiency—Shaun White’s meals are packed with vibrant flavors, fresh ingredients, and the right balance of protein, carbs, and healthy fats.

CookUnity brings restaurant-quality meals to your door, prepared by top chefs using fresh, locally-sourced ingredients. With a menu of over 400 dishes available in New York City alone and a diverse selection nationwide, CookUnity allows busy food lovers to enjoy delicious, nutritious meals without the hassle.

Each meal is made with 100% fresh ingredients, never frozen, and ready to heat and eat in minutes. Whether you’re rushing to your next meeting or need a quick recovery meal after a tough workout, Shaun’s menu has you covered.

A sampling of the 25 meals includes:

Spicy Braised Beef by Chef Esther Choi of mŏkbar

Grilled Fajita Chicken and Quinoa Burrito Bowl from Chef Chase Evans

Dill-Marinated Steelhead Trout by Chef Maia Bengochea

Venezuelan-Style Pabellón by Chef Andres Mendez

Tandoori Grass-Fed Skirt Steak from Chef Aarthi Sampath

Petite Filet Mignon by Chef Dustin Taylor

Shaun White’s menu will feature a variety of GLP-1-balanced nourishing bowls, vibrant salads, and other feel-good meals designed to meet the demands of active lifestyles. Expect protein and carb-loaded meals to support physical activity and muscle recovery—plus energizing snacks to fuel your day. The meals are nutrient-dense, fiber-packed, high in protein and made with the highest standards, perfect for those on a weight management journey looking for an approach free of compromise.

“At CookUnity, we believe in the power of chef-crafted meals that prioritize both nutrition and flavor,” said CookUnity Founder and CEO Mateo Marietti. “This partnership is about bringing people delicious, high-quality meals made by top chefs, designed to fuel busy, active lifestyles. We’ve created a menu that offers real, wholesome ingredients, expertly prepared, and ready to enjoy in minutes—so our customers can eat well without compromise.”

Shaun White’s special meal menu will be available for a limited three-month period, exclusively through CookUnity’s platform starting on January 21st. Whether you’re looking to level up your nutrition or simply make your hectic life a bit easier, this collaboration promises to deliver the perfect mix of health, taste, and convenience.

About CookUnity

CookUnity is a premium meal delivery service that connects discerning consumers with top chefs across the U.S. to provide restaurant-quality meals delivered straight to your door. With a mission to redefine convenience without compromising on taste or quality, CookUnity offers a wide range of gourmet dishes crafted from locally sourced ingredients, designed to fit every taste and dietary need. From elevated comfort food to inventive cuisine, CookUnity is making dining at home an experience worth savoring. Learn more at CookUnity.com.