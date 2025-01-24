Equitable Food Initiative Expands 2025 Online Learning Opportunities to Support Workforce Development and Sustainability

WASHINGTON – Equitable Food Initiative, the workforce development and certification organization that partners with growers, farmworkers, retailers and consumer groups, is proud to announce the return and expansion of its educational course curriculum for 2025. Building on the success of last year’s programming, EFI continues to support agricultural professionals with knowledge and tools that promote safer workplaces, enhanced collaboration, employee retention and environmental stewardship.

Launched last year, EFI’s course curriculum was designed to address critical issues in the agricultural sector, including workplace inclusivity, effective communication and sustainability. More than 500 people attended in 2024, with standout sessions such as the Fostering Respectful and Inclusive Workplaces seminar and the ECIP Introductory webinar, which drew over 100 registrations. Online resources saw robust engagement, drawing thousands of workshop page visits and new users exploring EFI’s comprehensive offerings.

This year, EFI is expanding its curriculum with new webinars, seminars, workshops and courses tailored to the evolving needs of the industry. EFI Product Marketing Manager Madelyn Edlin commented, “By equipping the industry with practical strategies to attract and retain skilled workers, align with the Ethical Charter on Responsible Labor Practices and enhance sustainability efforts, we are helping to create a more resilient food supply chain.”

Among notable topic additions are Securing a Reliable Workforce: How to Attract and Retain Skilled Labor, a seminar focused on addressing labor shortages. Also added in 2025 is a hands-on workshop, Leading With Impact: Supervisor Training, to enhance leadership skills among agricultural supervisors. EFI has also introduced a free sustainability mini-series, underscoring its commitment to people-centric environmental responsibility and climate-forward farming practices.

Returning favorites such as Sustainability 101 and Facilitation 101 & 102 ensure participants can build on their knowledge while accessing fresh insights and tools to navigate emerging challenges. Participants will have opportunities to learn from industry experts, engage with peers and explore practical solutions to issues like workforce retention and audit implementation.

“The agricultural industry continues to face big challenges, from labor shortages to the growing need for sustainability training and practices,” Edlin continued. “We are committed to addressing these needs by equipping growers, farmworkers and stakeholders with the knowledge, skills and strategies they need to create a more equitable and efficient workplace.”

EFI’s online learning opportunities have become a vital resource for promoting collaboration and innovation within the fresh produce supply chain. By uniting diverse stakeholders and fostering respectful, inclusive workplaces, EFI helps create a foundation for long-term success across the industry.

For more information and a complete list of available webinars, seminars, workshops and courses, visit equitablefood.org/courses.

About EFI

Equitable Food Initiative is a capacity-building and certification nonprofit that works to improve the lives of farmworkers and drive business performance by integrating worker engagement throughout the supply chain. As a multistakeholder organization, EFI brings together growers, farmworkers, retailers and consumers to create assessment, training and organizational development programs that support continuous improvement and address the industry’s most pressing challenges. For more information about Equitable Food Initiative, visit equitablefood.org.