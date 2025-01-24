California Giant Berry Farms Announces Strong Strawberry Crop Poised for Valentine’s Day

Watsonville, CA – California Giant Berry Farms, a leader in fresh berries, shared a strawberry crop update forecasting strong volumes of organic and conventionally grown strawberries in the weeks to come. Included in this influx is California Giant’s ‘Fresh From Florida’ labeled product.

“Florida growers have demonstrated remarkable resilience, overcoming significant setbacks caused by Hurricane Milton, which delayed the start of the season,” shared Tim Youmans, Vice President of Sales at California Giant Berry Farms. “Their unwavering commitment to delivering fruit is truly inspiring and speaks to the collective strength of the strawberry industry”

California Giant’s Florida-based growers are on track to deliver peak volumes spanning from mid-February to mid-March. This crop marks the second year of California Giant’s new “Fresh From Florida” label—an addition to the classic California Giant insignia that promotes Florida agricultural products through consumer marketing campaigns, partnerships with domestic and international retailers, and an established presence at prominent industry tradeshows.

Bolstering California Giant’s strawberry production is Santa Maria’s conventional and organic crop, which is anticipated to increase week-over-week, barring any major weather events. Strawberries from Mexico are currently in peak production, which is forecasted to span the month of February and into March. Combined, these regions will provide ample volumes for the Valentine’s Day pull and weeks thereafter.

Retailers should take advantage of the Valentine’s holiday by creating eye-catching displays, utilizing complimentary items that are associated with the holiday. Champagne, chocolate dipping kits and cheeses.

Through the shared industry goal to drive significant increases in strawberry consumption, California Giant continues to deliver on its mission to deliver the best berry experience by providing a year-round supply of fresh berries that represent the highest standards for quality and consistency.

