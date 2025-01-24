Procacci Brothers’ President Michael Maxwell Announces Retirement

PHILADELPHIA, PA – Procacci Brothers, a leader in the produce industry, announces the retirement of Michael Maxwell, President of Procacci Brothers, after an extraordinary 43 years of dedicated service. A true pillar of the Procacci family of companies, Mike’s impact is immeasurable.

CEO J.M. Procacci shared Mike’s decision to retire with company employees in Early January. “As Mike Maxwell’s retirement approaches on January 31st, 2025, I want to take this opportunity to thank him for his remarkable leadership and unwavering dedication to Procacci Brothers and to my family. I am deeply grateful to him beyond words. Mike’s contributions undoubtedly shaped our success and set a solid foundation for the future. As we look to the future, it is with great enthusiasm that I announce Rick Feighery as our new President of Procacci Brothers Sales Corporation and its affiliated companies. Rick’s expertise, vision, and commitment to excellence will guide us as we continue to grow and innovate.”

Maxwell began his career at Procacci Brothers in 1981, working alongside Founder Joseph G. Procacci and current CEO Joseph M. Procacci. Together, and with the support of their incredible team, they built a legacy defined by innovation, strong relationships, and commitment to service. Throughout his tenure, Maxwell exemplified the values of integrity, hard work, and leadership while inspiring all who had the privilege to work with him.

Some of Mike’s notable career achievements include diversifying the company’s offerings as a full-service supplier, enhancing its reputation as a comprehensive supplier, and establishing Procacci’s Floral division. He spearheaded the expansion of GS Distribution, strengthening the company’s logistical reach and operational efficiency. Maxwell cemented Procacci Brothers’ presence in the Philadelphia Produce Market, ensuring its status as a trusted produce distributor in the region. As a member of the Eastern Produce Council (EPC) Executive Board, Mike contributed to the advancement of the industry. Additionally, he mentored and inspired the next generation of leaders in the produce industry, ensuring the values and expertise of Procacci Brothers will continue for years to come.

As Mike prepares for the next chapter of his life, he looks forward to spending time with his family and friends. He and his wife, Linda, recently became grandparents! His colleagues, friends, and family celebrate his incredible career and wish him all the best in his well-deserved retirement.

About Procacci Brothers

From humble beginning in 1948, to our current position as the Leader in the Field within the North American Produce Industry, Procacci Brothers Sales Corporation has excelled in growing and strengthening the businesses of our customers. Through our robust network of organic and conventional growers, we provide service to our customers with comprehensive sourcing solutions for premium fruits, vegetables, specialties, tropical produce, and floral items. For more information on our wholesale produce and floral distribution operations please visit www.procaccibrothers.com