Publix Expanding Its Downtown Lakeland Technology Footprint

Publix Super Markets is planning a major expansion in downtown Lakeland as it takes over a fourth building to create a “technology campus” for its information technology workers.

“There’ll be hundreds of new high-skill, high-wage jobs with an average annual wage of $130,000,” Lakeland Economic Development Council President Steve Scruggs told city commissioners today.

“This is over 250% of Polk County’s annual average wage. And as I stand here today — I would say this is year 37 for me — we have never announced hundreds of jobs at $130,000 a year. Never happened — never had a 250% of Polk County’s average wage ever happened,” Scruggs said.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: LKLDnow