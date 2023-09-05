Publix ranked No. 1 Supermarket in America for Customer Service by Newsweek

LAKELAND, Fla.- Publix has been named to Newsweek’s 2024 America’s Best Customer Service list, ranking No. 1 in the supermarket category for the sixth year in a row.

“As company owners, our associates take pride in treating their customers like royalty. It’s an honor to be recognized by Newsweek for the sixth consecutive year and a testament to our company values.”Tweet this

“At Publix, we delight in catering to the needs of our customers and providing them with premier service,” said Publix Director of Communications Maria Brous. “As company owners, our associates take pride in treating their customers like royalty. It’s an honor to be recognized by Newsweek for the sixth consecutive year and a testament to our company values.”

Newsweek determined the list based on more than 30,000 U.S. customers surveyed on how likely they would be to recommend companies to friends and family, and their evaluation of the companies in the areas of quality of communications, professional competence, range of services, customer focus and accessibility.

To read more about the company’s ranking and see Newsweek’s America’s Best Customer Service list, visit newsweek.com/Americas-best-customer-service-2024.

Publix, the largest employee-owned company in the U.S. with more than 250,000 associates, currently operates 1,351 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia. For 26 consecutive years, the company has been recognized by Fortune as a great place to work. In addition, Publix’s dedication to superior quality and customer service is recognized among the top in the grocery business. For more information, visit the company’s newsroom at corporate.publix.com/newsroom.