Renzi Foodservice Expansion Project Will Proceed

Craig Fox, NNY 360 Retail & FoodService May 5, 2022

WATERTOWN — An expansion is back on track at the Renzi Foodservice facility in the city’s industrial park after a wetlands issue was worked out with the state Department of Environmental Conservation.

The major project in the City Center Industrial Park on South Bellew Avenue has been delayed since last year because of the wetland issues. The company had been in the midst of building a 38,176-square-foot addition to create more warehouse space and improve parking for its trucks when the wetlands issue surfaced.

The project came up on Thursday during a meeting of the Watertown Local Development Corp., also known as the Watertown Trust.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: NNY 360

