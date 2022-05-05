Alto-Shaam to Showcase New Innovations at NRA 2022

(NRA, Chicago, Illinois – Alto-Shaam, a global leader and innovator in the foodservice equipment industry, will introduce its latest innovation in the multi-cook category, Converge® Ovens, at the National Restaurant Association (NRA) Show.

Converge Multi-Cook Ovens provide expanded menu potential in the smallest footprint, by pairing controlled humidity and the patented vertical air flow of Structured Air Technology®. With up to three independent chambers in a ventless space, operators can now steam, bake, grill, and air fry at the exact same time, in the same oven, without sacrificing quality. Converge also features a self-cleaning design, saving operators time and labor.

“NRA is the first major industry tradeshow to take place in three years,” said Steve Maahs, President and Chief Operating Officer at Alto-Shaam. “We will be showcasing numerous products introduced since, which are new to the show floor. Of them all, I am most excited for Converge, a true innovation unlike any before in the industry.”

Converge has already been recognized for its cutting-edge design and technology, named among NRA’s 11 recipients of its prestigious Kitchen Innovation Award. Live cooking demonstrations of Converge will take place within the KI Showroom booth #3194, as well as at Alto-Shaam’s booth #4840 throughout the show.

Alto-Shaam chefs will also demonstrate Alto-Shaam’s complete portfolio of equipment solutions that solve operator challenges, including labor, space, quality and consistency. Additional products showcased at NRA for the first time include Alto-Shaam’s latest Vector H Series Oven with wider chambers; new Heated Shelf Merchandisers featuring top heat; Cook & Hold Ovens; Smoker Ovens; and Ventech™ Condensation Hoods, designed for Combitherm® ovens.

In addition to Alto-Shaam’s culinary team, nationally renowned guest chefs will also be cooking live. Charlie the Butcher, one of Alto-Shaam’s longest customers, will prepare and serve his famous “Beef on Weck” sandwiches.

The Alto-Shaam booth will be fully interactive, with a section dedicated to ChefLinc™, its cloud-based remote oven management system. Visitors will be able to view the real-time status of ovens throughout the booth and experience the simplicity of pushing and pulling information to and from the ovens.

To learn more and get a sneak peek of Alto-Shaam’s Converge Oven before the show, visit alto-shaam.com/converge.