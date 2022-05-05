Bags of Freshness for Home-Delivered Pasta

An ideal ingredient has been added to the fresh pasta delivery service being provided by Nonna Tonda. They are now using compostable bags from global flexible packaging and lidding films supplier KM Packaging.

Nonna Tonda had sought a packaging solution for their fresh pasta. They required a flexible pack that would retain the freshness of the pasta and fit into their mailing boxes.

They also wanted an alternative to traditional plastic and were keen to improve branding on the bag.

The solution Nonna Tonda found was the C-Bag, a printed industrially-compostable zipper bag from KM Packaging’s C-Range that has been developed in partnership with Treetop Biopak.

The C-Range of compostable bio-plastic packaging has similar properties and look and feel as conventional plastic and also includes shrink wrap, stretch wrap, cling film, adhesive tape, and nets. The products will biodegrade if disposed of properly through home composting or industrial composting, depending on the material.

As part of their selection process, the bags were initially tested at Nonna Tonda and proved perfectly suited to the production and supply chain requirements. The bags protect and preserve the product delivered by post and present an effective print design for the brand.

When Nonna Tonda was started by husband and wife James and Rebecca French, they had two main objectives:

To provide their customers with delicious fresh pasta.

To do so as sustainably as possible.

The C-Bag from KM Packaging helps them to achieve both.

James said: “The bags are resealable and allow our product to remain fresh for longer periods. Also, our branding requirements were met by the bag being customisable.

“In addition, the bags have helped us to be even more eco-friendly and have improved customer satisfaction.

“We have received excellent service, all our requirements were handled with swiftness and ease, and we have gained the exact product for our needs.”

The C-Bag is ideal for fresh produce and bakery. It is bio-based from renewable resources using versatile materials supplied in various grades.

C-Bag without the zipper has TUV certification, which was developed to guarantee complete biodegradability in garden compost heaps and other slower-paced processes. With the zipper, it is industrially compostable.

The C-Bag has excellent impact and puncture resistance, good material perforation, and can be used as a carrier or waste bag for food and non-food applications.

If you’d like to know more about the products, you can visit KM Packaging’s C-Range web page.

About KM Packaging

At KM Packaging, we deliver reliable packaging solutions for the produce, ambient, chilled and frozen convenience food markets as well as for confectionery and snacks. Offering one of the most comprehensive ranges of lidding films available on the global market today, we work closely with customers to find the right packaging solution to ensure their products are protected, presented, and preserved.