Restaurants Ease Labor Shortage Woes With New Technology From Cut+Dry That Reduces Supplier Ordering Time by 50%

SAN FRANCISCO– Cut+Dry announced nationwide availability of its free, time-and-cost-saving application. The technology is a first-of-its-kind unified ordering and payments platform that allows restaurants to order any product from any supplier, pay any business via bank transfer or credit card, and earn cash rewards directly from manufacturers. Early users include Los Angeles-based Massis Kabob and Bay Area favorites Burma Superstar, Trick Dog, and Coupa Café, who reports cutting ordering time in half, saving thousands per year in labor hours.

The average restaurant orders from four to eight unique suppliers, often daily. This time-consuming multi-step process on a per supplier basis involves ordering, receiving, coding, expense tracking, and accounting, which is spread across various staff members resulting in miscommunication, errors, and food waste. Multiple locations only further complicate the ordering task for those responsible.

Cut+Dry’s Order feature brings greater transparency and efficiency to the cumbersome, time-consuming, and error-prone supplier ordering process by digitizing what has been previously managed by spreadsheets, clipboards, phone, text or fax. The app provides a permanent digital ordering record, allowing teams to efficiently submit orders, check-in deliveries, chat with supplier sales representatives, scan invoices, request credits, reconcile with accounting, and track price fluctuations.

Coupa Café, a rapidly growing fast-casual coffee and bakery-cafe chain in the heart of Silicon Valley, found itself overwhelmed by the overhead of ordering for their eight locations. Co-owner Jean Paul “JP” Coupal partnered with Cut+Dry to streamline operations. “I’m in Silicon Valley, a stone’s throw away from Stanford University, and I’ve got fifteen people ordering supplies the same way that my grandfather would have ordered stuff. I knew there must be a better way,” said Coupal. “We were spending at least two hours a day per location managing orders. The minimum wage is $15 in California, so with eight locations, it was as if we had three full-time employees just doing data entry. Cut+Dry helped cut this time in half, saving thousands each year.”

In addition to providing an easier ordering process, Cut+Dry’s Pay feature allows restaurants to pay any invoice via ACH or credit card, even where cards are not accepted. The platform is the only restaurant technology solution that is free and puts money back into independent restaurant owners’ pockets with Cut+Dry Cash. This unique feature identifies eligible products and automatically deposits cash rewards, directly from brands and manufacturers, into a digital wallet which can be withdrawn or used within Pay.

Cut+Dry has partnered with the International Foodservice Manufacturers Association (IFMA) to provide their members, which include the largest food producers in the world, with direct access to independent restaurant chefs and buyers. Larry Oberkfell, IFMA President & CEO, stated, “Technology is dramatically changing our industry in ways that we could have never imagined. Cut+Dry is a perfect example of a solution that completely changes our paradigm on how foodservice operators and suppliers work together. Suppliers can now interact directly with restaurants and other operators seamlessly, which is what led us to introduce Cut+Dry to our membership.”

About Cut+Dry

Founded in 2019, Cut+Dry is a free app that allows independent restaurants to order any product from any supplier, pay anyone via bank transfer or credit card, and earn cash rewards along the way. The company was created by the executive team that founded CAKE and BuzzTable, acquired by Sysco (SYY), and subsequently helped create Sysco LABS, which leads the majority of Sysco’s internal and customer-facing technology solutions. Cut+Dry is available for any independent restaurant across the United States. For more information or to create a free account, please visit www.cutanddry.com.