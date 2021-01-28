RLS’ Community Support Program Exceeded 365,000 Donated Plates in 2020

(Mount Laurel, New Jersey) RLS Logistics, a national third-party logistics provider specializing in temperature-controlled logistics, announced their 2020 contribution total for their Pallets 4 Plates program.

In 2020, through their program, 365,291 plates of food were supplied to charities in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Utah, including Food Cowboy and the Food Bank of South Jersey. Also, equivalent cash contributions were made to Baker’s Club of Philadelphia, American Heart Association, Pink Clover Foundation, numerous local schools, and youth sports teams.

Last year, RLS Logistics’ debuted their Pallets 4 Plates program, which triggers charitable donations as a result of every pallet moved by the company. The program involves every team member throughout the organization and leverages the idea that it takes a team to move a pallet. Every team member has a part in the program.

Pallets 4 Plates gives everyone in the RLS organization a role in that shared purpose. Every pallet they move directly or indirectly through their work helps families in need put food on the table or sponsors mentorship programs for at-risk kids.

“2020 was a challenging year for everyone. We are proud of our team for helping us grow the contribution total this year. If 2020 taught us anything, it was how important our role is in keeping America fed and how we shouldn’t take anything for granted and to help our communities in difficult times. We will continue to do our part as we move through 2021. ” says RLS Warehousing Group CEO, Anthony Leo.

ABOUT RLS LOGISTICS: Headquartered in Newfield, NJ, RLS Logistics is a family-owned, third-party logistics provider specializing in value-added cold chain solutions, including LTL and FTL transportation, cold storage warehousing, and direct-to-consumer fulfillment. Founded in 1968, the company has been owned and managed by the Leo family for over 50 years and has grown into a leading integrated cold chain 3PL. For more information, visit www.rlslogistics.com.