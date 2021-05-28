RLS Gress Expands Cold Chain Warehouse Solutions

Mt. Laurel, New Jersey – RLS Logistics, a leading third-generation provider of cold chain solutions, through its affiliate RLS Partners, announces RLS Gress has updated their Warehouse Management System (WMS) to Datex FootPrint at all four cold storage warehouse in Scranton, PA.

“After months of preparation, our team is proud to have successfully implemented Datex FootPrint WMS at all RLS Gress cold storage warehouses,” said Ron Pack, Vice President, Technology, RLS Logistics. “With this cold storage warehouse management system upgrade, all RLS Gress cooler warehouse customers will now have access to our customer platform, Anello, giving them visibility, business intelligence, and reporting features that allow for smart business decisions. Implementations and upgrades can be challenging; I am pleased with how well the team worked together to make it seamless.”

The 3PL company now has RF scanning, a robust internal network at all buildings, and enhanced EDI capabilities. With the EDI resources, customers can expect no data entry errors, shipping confirmations, and BOLs.

RLS Gress also integrated Datex FootPrint with their business intelligence reporting to understand their operations and procedures to learn and improve their processes. Datex FootPrint is known for its automated technology processes for increased accuracy, efficiency, and labor savings.

“Upgrading our WMS is an exciting moment for not only our customers but our team,” said Glenn Gress Jr., Vice President and Regional Partner, RLS Gress. “The results from the improvements are more productivity for our team, increased accuracy, and seamless onboarding of new customers.”

ABOUT RLS PARTNERS: Headquartered in Mt. Laurel, NJ, RLS Partners is a joint venture formed by seasoned industry acquisition professionals, capital resources, and an industry leading family owned cold chain 3PL- RLS Logistics. By creating a network of best-in-class cold chain operators, RLS will offer its customers a top-tier regional platform with national scale supported by service levels only a family-operated company can provide.