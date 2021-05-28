From One #1 Banana to Another: Dole Wishes the Savannah Bananas a Ripe 2021 Season

SAVANNAH, Ga. – The world’s #1 banana brand has picked the Savannah Bananas, a baseball club known for its unique promotions, dancing players, sellout crowds and love for the iconic fruit, to win the Coastal Plain League in 2021.

Dole Food Company acknowledged its pick by sending the team a case of DOLE® Bananas in time for its May 27 Opening Day game against the Macon Bacon of Macon, Ga., at Grayson Stadium, the Bananas’ historic home ballpark in Savannah, Ga.

Coincidentally, May 27 also doubles as National Eat More Fruits and Vegetables Day, a national holiday created in 2015 to encourage more Americans to adopt a produce-rich diet. The holiday is celebrated annually on the Thursday before Memorial Day.

The Savannah Bananas play in the Coastal Plain League, considered one of the top prospect leagues for professional players in the country. The League’s 16 teams throughout the southeastern U.S. are made up of top college students wanting to play summer ball.

As the world’s best-selling banana, Charlotte, N.C.-based Dole offers dozens of recipes, serving suggestions and nutritional and educational resources focused on America’s favorite fruit at www.dole.com.

The Savannah Bananas 2021 season continues through Aug. 28. For tickets and team information, go to https://thesavannahbananas.com.

