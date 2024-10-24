Sam’s Club Just Opened Its First New Location in 7 Years. It Doesn’t Have Any Checkout Lanes.

After a tornado struck the Dallas area in December 2022, injuring five people and destroying the Sam’s Club in Grapevine, the plan was to permanently close the location.

The Walmart-owned warehouse club had experienced a period of pullback in its store portfolio: It had last opened a new location in 2017, and it abruptly closed 63 stores in 2018.

The store count remained flat as the company increased net sales by nearly 50%, to $86.2 billion, last year.

The fate of the Grapevine store changed after Sam’s Club announced last year that it planned to open 30 locations by 2030.

