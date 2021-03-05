Save A Lot Awards Athens, TN, Resident A Full Year’s Supply of Groceries

Save A Lot awards Truman Moore of Athens, TN, a year’s supply of everyday grocery essentials, fresh produce and meats, and more during a check presentation on Wednesday, February 24!

Save A Lot kicked off 2021 with a national sweepstakes in which one lucky winner would be awarded a year’s supply of groceries. During the sweepstakes, entrants signed up for Save A Lot’s Smart Shopper Rewards program where they were automatically entered into the sweepstakes for a chance to win free groceries for a year. In its first year, Save A Lot received 280,492 entrants across the country, with Truman selected at random as this year’s winner!

As a country, we’re seeing food insecurity more than double since the pandemic hit with nearly 1 in 4 households impacted to-date.* Given this issue, Save A Lot is giving back to the local Athens community by matching the year’s supply of groceries in the form of a food donation (valued at $5,200) to the food pantry at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, who regularly serves food and essentials to 150 families in need each week.

For more information and to learn more about Save A Lot, visit www.savealot.com.

Founded in 1977, Save A Lot is one of the largest discount grocery store chains in the U.S. with approximately 1,000 stores in 33 states and 14 wholesale distribution centers. Save A Lot remains true to its mission of being a neighborhood grocer, providing unmatched quality and value to local families. Customers enjoy significant savings compared to traditional grocery stores on great tasting, high quality private label brands, national brand products, USDA-inspected meat, farm-fresh fruits and vegetables, and other non-food items. For more information, visit SaveALot.com and follow Save A Lot on Facebook (facebook.com/savealot) and Instagram (@SaveALotFoodStores).