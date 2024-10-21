Save A Lot, Leevers Supermarkets Collaborate to Expand Reach in Hispanic Communities

Exploration Efforts Begin with Colorado Launch of Ahorra Mucho Innovation Center

Save A Lot, one of the country’s largest discount grocery chains, announced an ongoing collaboration with Leevers Supermarkets to develop new grocery formats and in-store offerings to better reach a wide range of Hispanic shoppers throughout the country. The first milestone coming out of the ongoing concept development effort is the introduction of Ahorra Mucho, a new discount brick-and-mortar grocery store and innovation center located in Aurora, Colo., featuring unique Hispanic product assortments to test how new products and services may strengthen shopper loyalty. Store concepts – like Ahorra Mucho – are experimentation grounds for wider and future Save A Lot adoption.

Ahorra Mucho, which translates directly to Save A Lot, will emphasize the same value-driven and high-quality assortment shoppers expect from Save A Lot. In addition, the store has a variety of specialized features including a greatly expanded, full-service circular meat counter centrally located in the middle of the store – a cornerstone of Hispanic cooking and a key battleground for winning the hearts of Hispanic shoppers. A broader assortment of fresh produce and an in-house bakery are some of the additional features designed to attract and deliver high-quality groceries in a community shopping experience at an affordable price point.

Jorge Gonzalez is Director of Ahorra Mucho and a long-time member of the Leevers Supermarkets team: “With the Hispanic population in the United States rapidly growing and wielding considerable buying power, it is essential to understand their unique culinary traditions and preferences. Ahorra Mucho provides us with a great platform to align with Hispanic consumers’ culinary preferences and needs.”

The store will operate as a test-and-learn facility, building insights to facilitate longer-term strategies for serving Hispanic customers. Like other Leevers Supermarket locations, the Ahorra Mucho store will also be 100% employee-owned.

“Aurora, Colorado is the ideal launchpad for this offering as we have a vibrant and active Hispanic community in the area,” shares Art Perez, District Manager. “Leevers Supermarkets has long embraced the Hispanic community, tailoring signage and products. Ahorra Mucho is the next step in exploring how we can best meet our shoppers’ needs.”

“In tandem with Hispanic population growth, we’re seeing an increased demand for Hispanic food in neighborhoods all across the country,” said Bill Mayo, Chief Operating Officer at Save A Lot. “The Leevers team’s expertise in this area makes them a natural fit to help us explore how Save A Lot can better serve Hispanic shoppers. What we learn can help us expand our product offerings and store formats in other areas.”

About Leevers Supermarkets

Leevers Supermarkets, inc. is a 100% employee-owned business, operating independently run grocery stores under banners including Save A Lot, El Mercado De Colorado, and Leevers Locavore in Colorado, St. Louis and the Mid-Atlantic region. Leevers-operated stores passionately serve local communities by identifying their interests and needs and delivering a full, fresh, and friendly shopping experience that uniquely delivers what customers want.

About Save A Lot

Founded in 1977, Save A Lot is the largest independently owned and operated discount grocery store chain in the U.S., with approximately 750 stores in 32 states. True to its mission of being a hometown grocer, Save A Lot provides unmatched quality and value to local families. Customers enjoy significant savings compared to traditional grocery stores on great tasting, high quality private label brands, national brand products, USDA-inspected meat, farm-fresh fruits and vegetables, and other non-food items. For more information visit www.SaveALot.com and follow Save A Lot on Facebook (facebook.com/savealot), Twitter (@savealot), and Instagram (@SaveALotFoodStores), or for more information on becoming a Save A Lot independent retail operator, visit ownasavealot.com