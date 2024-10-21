Save A Lot Launches Loyalty Program, Bringing Extra Value to Shoppers

New Save A Lot Rewards Digital App Allows Shoppers Access to Deals & Dots

The discounts are getting deeper as Save A Lot, one of the country’s largest discount grocery chains, debuts its first-ever loyalty program: Save A Lot Rewards. Provided via mobile app, Save A Lot now offers points or “dots” for shoppers to redeem for rewards at their local Save A Lot retailer.

Though independent Save A Lot Retail Partners will have flexibility to customize the app with local offers, the loyalty program nationwide will earn shoppers dots, which they can redeem for free products. The app also features exclusive coupons and deals to deliver additional value for Save A Lot shoppers.

“Save A Lot Rewards marks our evolution in the digital space – even as an independent, bannered wholesaler, we recognize the importance of personalized and incentivized shopping,” said Trey Johnson, Chief Merchandising and Marketing Officer at Save A Lot. “There’s benefit in a loyalty program for everyone – more value for our shoppers to get better deals and value for us in learning more about who is shopping at Save A Lot, so we can better serve them.”

Users can download the Save A Lot Rewards app via the Apple and Android app stores. Now through November 19, Save A Lot will offer one-time use, hot weekly offers for new and existing loyalty customers, like $0.49 for one dozen Good Nature eggs and $.99 Crystal Falls 24-Pack Water. Shoppers can watch for opportunities to earn additional dots in-app, with deals for both national brands and Save A Lot’s assortment of private label products.

“Because we’ve waited to launch this loyalty program, we’ve had the advantage to observe the marketplace and take the best of what works, to maximize value for Save A Lot shoppers,” said Katie Kobus, Vice President of Marketing at Save A Lot. “We’re providing this added technology to Save A Lot Retail Partners at no cost, offering a strong baseline program with several options for local stores to do what they do best – localize for their customers.”