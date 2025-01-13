Save A Lot Reflects on the Success of Its Inaugural Hometown Heroes Program and Looks Ahead to 2025

ST. LOUIS — Save A Lot, one of the country’s largest discount grocery chains, proudly celebrates the achievements of its Hometown Heroes program, which debuted in 2023 to honor the people and organizations making a difference in the communities its stores serve. In 2024, Save A Lot recognized 21 hometown heroes and awarded $10,500 in Save A Lot gift cards.

Through the program, Save A Lot spotlights individuals and organizations who exemplify what it means to serve their community. Standout recipients of 2024 include Canton Township firefighter-paramedics, consistently going above and beyond in their service to others, and Nicole Stroik, recognized for her work with “The Power of Five,” a nonprofit initiative empowering individuals to give back to the community.

“As a company deeply rooted in the neighborhoods we serve, the Hometown Heroes program embodies our commitment to uplifting local communities,” said Mark Lacey, Chief Human Resources Officer for Save A Lot. “These individuals inspire us all, and we are honored to help further their missions and create lasting community impact.”

Building on the program’s success, Save A Lot is committed to these efforts in 2025, with plans to recognize more heroes and provide funding to support local initiatives.

About the Hometown Heroes Program

The Save A Lot Hometown Heroes program was established in 2023 to highlight and support dedicated individuals making meaningful contributions in their communities. The first set of nominations for 2025 will open January 6 and close February 2.

To participate, nominators may submit information about a person or organization at http://www.savealot.com/wcp/hometown-hero. Nominations will be reviewed by a panel of Save A Lot employees and Retail Partners based on criteria including their impact, level of innovation and passion for their work. The first subset of nominees will be posted on savealot.com and shared for voting by customers on the company’s Facebook page. Winners will receive a $500 gift card and will be spotlighted in the Save A Lot newsroom. The program will run through 2025.

For more information about Save A Lot and to nominate someone, please visit http://www.savealot.com/wcp/hometown-hero.

About Save A Lot

Founded in 1977, Save A Lot is the largest independently owned and operated discount grocery store chain in the U.S., with approximately 750 stores in 32 states. True to its mission of being a hometown grocer, Save A Lot provides unmatched quality and value to local families. Customers enjoy significant savings compared to traditional grocery stores on great tasting, high quality private label brands, national brand products, USDA-inspected meat, farm-fresh fruits and vegetables, and other non-food items. For more information visit www.SaveALot.com and follow Save A Lot on Facebook (facebook.com/savealot), Twitter (@savealot), and Instagram (@SaveALotFoodStores), or for more information on becoming a Save A Lot independent retail operator, visit ownasavealot.com.