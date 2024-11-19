Parmigiano Reggiano Launches Pronunciation Challenge Campaign with Celebrity Chef & TV Personality David Rocco

NEW YORK — The Parmigiano Reggiano Consortium – the official protection body composed of all 300 Parmigiano Reggiano producers – has just launched a playful Pronunciation Challenge campaign aimed at informing and aiding US consumers. Celebrity chef and Dolce Vita host David Rocco will help spearhead the initiative.

While American shoppers have shown an unwavering enthusiasm for real deal Parmigiano Reggiano, Italian-sounding hard cheeses or imitators often make it difficult to decipher the authentic “King of Cheeses” on supermarket shelves. By emphasizing the full (and admittedly tricky!) name and pronunciation of the cheese, the lighthearted campaign hopes to draw attention to, and bolster, the identity of genuine Parmigiano Reggiano.

The challenge consists of street interviews hosted by Chef Rocco in New York, engaging passersby to give their best attempt at properly pronouncing Parmigiano Reggiano on-camera, while handing out samples of the cheese as a consolation prize.

The campaign will also feature a social media component that encourages U.S. audiences to record and share their attempts at pronouncing the iconic Italian cheese’s name, using the hashtag #sayparmigianoreggiano, on their social media channels. Winners will be decided by a sweepstake, with the first place winner receiving a whole wheel of Parmigiano Reggiano. The second place prize will be a half wheel of the cheese, and the third place prize three wedges of Parmigiano Reggiano. The challenge will be launched on November 7th and will extend through November 25th.

The launch of the Parmigiano Reggiano Pronunciation Challenge aims to encourage U.S. consumers to refrain from using the misleading term ‘parmesan’ when it is not an evocation of the Parmigiano Reggiano designation. Furthermore, the challenge is intended to promote brand protection and traceability for Parmigiano Reggiano, the world’s most awarded PDO product.

The agencies behind the campaign include its creative lead, L&C; TPN Commerce for media and distribution; Arnald NYC for social media; Ponte Collaborative for influencer engagement; and Stuntman PR for media relations.

For more information, visit https://parmigianoreggiano.us/

About the Parmigiano Reggiano Consortium

The Parmigiano Reggiano Consortium is the protection body comprised of all Parmigiano Reggiano producers, who process the milk from the farmers of the area of origin (which includes only the Italian provinces of Parma, Reggio Emilia, Modena, Bologna to the left of the Reno river and Mantua to the south of the Po’ River) into this iconic, PDO cheese – complying with strict specifications. It was established in 1934 and protects, defends and promotes the product worldwide. Each and every wheel of Parmigiano Reggiano is given a mark of origin (the signature dotted rind, and, starting from 2002 an identifying casein plate). Furthermore, each wheel is quality tested at an age of about 12 months. The wheel is branded with an oval selection mark only if it passes inspection. The certification of conformity with the PDO specifications is given by the P-R Quality Control Body on behalf of the European Union and the Ministry. The Consortium represents all the producers at the most important institutional tables with the aim of protecting their interests. The Consortium also deals with the fight against Italian-sounding imitators, focusing on the need to have greater protection of the PDO outside the European Union.

About Chef David Rocco

International Celebrity Chef and Executive Producer David Rocco brings his passion for food, travel and adventure to millions of homes through his worldwide hit television programs David Rocco’s Dolce Vita, and his spin-off shows; Dolce India, Dolce Africa, Dolce Italia, Dolce SE Asia and David Rocco’s Dolce HomeMade. He is also the author of three Internationally Bestselling cookbooks, has his very own line of wines, and travels the world speaking to corporations with keynote addresses to motivate and inspire audiences. A global celebrity whose international profile continues to grow, David is seen in over 100 countries around the world. In addition to his own programs, David can be seen on television’s Donut Showdown, Iron Chef America, and Top Chef Canada. Most recently, he has appeared representing Canada on the premiere season of cooking challenge show Celebrity Chef: East vs. West for Fox Life Asia. David has been a trailblazer in food television, breaking down barriers and stereotypes to bring cultures together through the love of sharing a meal.