Nancy’s Probiotic Foods Announces New Cultured and Creamy European-Style Organic Butter

Third-generation, family-owned creamery has 64 years of experience crafting cultured foods

EUGENE, Ore. – Springfield Creamery, the family-owned maker of Nancy’s Probiotic Foods, announced the launch of Nancy’s Organic Butter, a cultured and creamy European-style butter. The new Organic Butter is made with slowly churned organic cultured cream and is available in Sea Salted and Unsalted, with both varieties offering a rich, creamy texture and a delicate cultured flavor, elevating the simplest meals. Nancy’s Organic Butter will be available in retailers in the Western U.S. starting November 2024. The SRP is $5.99.

“We are thrilled to add Organic Butter to Nancy’s line of cultured products,” said Sheryl Kesey Thompson, co-owner at Springfield Creamery, and second-generation family member. “The butter represents decades of experience and passion for making cultured foods. We think you’ll find that this butter transforms everyday foods into something special.”

Nancy’s Organic Butter features a high butterfat content – 82% for Sea Salted and 83% for Unsalted – making it ideal for a wide range of culinary uses. Nancy’s Sea Salted Butter, made with a hint of sea salt, is perfect for finishing dishes with a flavorful touch, while the unsalted butter is a baker’s preference. European-style butter offers lower water content and a creamier texture, which can make cookies, pastries and crusts more tender and flakier.

Nancy’s Organic Butter is made with organic milk, from pasture-raised cows on family farms, and is Certified USDA Organic, Non-GMO Project Verified and Kosher. Nancy’s Organic Butter is available in both Sea Salted and Unsalted and packaged in an eight-ounce, two-stick carton and can be found in retailers in the western U.S., including select Whole Foods Market stores and all Market of Choice locations.

About Springfield Creamery and Nancy’s Probiotic Foods

Nancy’s Probiotic Foods offers organic and natural dairy and plant-based products that help support immune and digestive health. Springfield Creamery, maker of Nancy’s Probiotic Foods, is family-owned and operated since 1960, celebrating nearly 65 years of making healthy, cultured food products. Nancy’s has been praised for “its stellar taste and velvety texture” by Forbes, and was chosen as one of the “best probiotic foods for your gut” by Men’s Journal. Find select products from Nancy’s Probiotic Foods in retailers nationwide, including Whole Foods Market, Natural Grocers, Sprouts, Kroger and Safeway/Albertsons.

Find out more about Springfield Creamery’s history here.