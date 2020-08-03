Schnucks Expands Partnerships With Locally-Owned Restaurants and Businesses

ST. LOUIS – After announcing in April partnerships with several St. Louis-area restaurants to sell their grab and go meals, Schnuck Markets, Inc. is now extending those partnerships to even more locally-owned restaurants – this time with a focus on Black-owned businesses. Customers will now find offerings from Royally Baked, The Fattened Caf, Patty’s Cheesecakes, Bold Spoon Creamery, Cathy’s Kitchen and Ms. Piggies’ Smokehouse at select Schnucks locations.

Specialty Deli Category Manager Andy DeCou and other members of the Schnucks team sought out local restaurant owners who were interested in partnering with Schnucks to reach more customers. “At Schnucks, we’re committed to supporting our neighboring restaurants at a time when many are struggling because of pandemic restrictions on space and occupancy,” DeCou said. “After reading ‘Black-Owned Restaurants to Support in St. Louis Right Now’ in Feast Magazine, we called these restaurateurs and invited them to sell their unique offerings in our stores.”

Bold Spoon Creamery founder and owner Rachel Burns says this new partnership is an exceptional opportunity for her small business. “As a St. Louis native, I’ve been coming to Schnucks my entire life. I’m grateful to have the opportunity to partner with Schnucks, a local business that shares our mission of supporting other local businesses,” Burns said. “We use local ingredients in all of our ice cream so this partnership not only helps us, but many other local businesses just like ours as well.” Burns also notes that like Schnucks, Bold Spoon Creamery is a family-owned business that she operates along with her husband, Corey Wilkinson, son, Harrison Burns and brother, Brad Burns.”

Schnucks plans to add several more restaurants in the coming weeks. For an updated list of participating restaurants and the Schnucks stores where their grab and go meals can be found, visit the Local Grab and Go page of the Schnucks webpage.

About Schnucks

Founded in St. Louis in 1939, Schnuck Markets, Inc. is a third-generation, family-owned grocery retailer committed to nourishing people’s lives. Schnucks operates 113 stores, serving customers in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin and Iowa, and employs more than 14,000 teammates. According to Forbes’ 2019 rankings, Schnucks is the 155th largest privately-owned company in the United States and the 16th largest privately-owned grocer. Schnucks is committed to helping communities thrive and as a champion for reducing hunger, the company annually donates more than $16 million in food to pantries that help those in need.