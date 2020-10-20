ShopRite Launches New “Fresh to Table” Experience at Three Locations

Keasbey, NJ – ShopRite today announced the unveiling of three “Fresh to Table” concept stores located in Greenwich and Burlington, NJ, and Monroe, NY. The convenient store-within-a-store format harnesses ShopRite’s 70-plus years of grocery expertise to deliver a reimagined retail destination where customers can find fresh, on-trend foods and meal solutions in a variety of flexible grab-and-go formats. The seamless in-and-out of store experience also leverages a host of digital innovations to help customers save time.

Designed within each store’s existing footprint, “Fresh to Table” reinvents the produce and fresh departments to provide inspired, high-quality options for shoppers looking for a one-stop-shopping experience. These include sections with ready-to-cook items (“Prep & Eat”), ready-to-heat and serve items (“Heat & Eat”), and ready-to-eat meals (“Grab & Eat”). The concept’s clean, modern aesthetic and distinctive signage provides an easy and intuitive experience for quick navigation and meal selection.

The concept’s “One Stop Dinner Shop” showcases five-ingredient meals crafted by ShopRite chefs and dietitians that change weekly. The easy-to-prepare meals are featured on the Recipe Shop on ShopRite.com and can also be accessed by scanning QR codes on in-store digital screens for extra customer ease. Meal offerings for the first week of each store’s “Fresh to Table” launch include: pumpkin soup, turkey-apple grilled cheese, and herb poached salmon.

A “Tasty & Trending” section highlights on-trend and seasonal foods, also chosen by ShopRite chefs and dietitians, to inspire customers to explore unique and healthy food options. Drawing from fresh departments across the store – including Meat, Seafood, Produce, Bakery and more – items change every two weeks.

“Fresh to Table” combines the best of ShopRite’s ready-made meal expertise with the latest in integrated technology such as online ordering via ShopRite’s Order Express app, which allows customers to order ahead of time for express pick-up, or arrange at-home delivery via DoorDash. Shoppers can also access “Fresh To Table” options on each store’s ShopRite from Home online service.

“‘Fresh to Table’ offers a whole new way to access fresh foods and meals,” said Joe Colalillo, Chairman & CEO, Wakefern Food Corp., the merchandising, logistics and distribution arm for ShopRite stores. “Whether shoppers are looking for fresh from the oven prepared meals and sides, or want pre-prepped ingredients to make every meal come together easily, this new concept promises to offer an exciting shopping experience that’s fun, fast and delicious.”

In-store and online messaging highlights unique ingredients and cooking solutions, tips about better-for you choices, and also helps customers identify distinctive fresh offerings at ShopRite.

“The ‘Fresh to Table’ space is a destination for shoppers looking for a quick snack, those planning to make a gourmet dinner, and everyone in between,” said Steve Henig, Chief Customer Officer, Wakefern Food Corp. “The combination of wholesome, seasonal fresh foods, state-of-the-art technology, and convenience is designed to help our customers find the balanced meals they are looking for.”

The multi-purpose space will also feature new and innovative items from ShopRite’s growing own brand portfolio of specialty products, including ShopRite’s award-winning Bowl & Basket and Wholesome Pantry lines.

It is expected that the “Fresh-to-Table” concept will be rolled out to additional ShopRite locations in the coming months.

About ShopRite

ShopRite is the registered trademark of Wakefern Food Corp., a retailer-owned cooperative based in Keasbey, NJ, and the largest supermarket cooperative in the United States. With nearly 280 ShopRite supermarkets located throughout New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Delaware and Maryland, ShopRite serves millions of customers each week. Through its ShopRite Partners In Caring program, ShopRite is dedicated to fighting hunger in the communities it serves. Since the program began in 1999, ShopRite Partners In Caring has donated nearly $50 million to food banks that support more than 2,200 worthy charities. As a title sponsor of the ShopRite LPGA Classic Presented by Acer, ShopRite has donated $34 million to local organizations, hospitals and community groups. For more information, please visit www.shoprite.com.