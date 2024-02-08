Sodexo’s InReach Acquires Five Star Food Services

Sodexo Retail & FoodService February 8, 2024

GAITHERSBURG, Md.–Sodexo’s InReach, the global foodservice leader’s multimarket convenience solution, announces its third acquisition of the fiscal year with the addition of Five Star Food Services headquartered in Stafford, TX. Through this acquisition, Sodexo will continue to prioritize the Houston area.

“We are delighted to announce the addition of Five Star Food Services to our InReach family in Texas,” said Ken Sullivan, President of InReach. “The family-centric nature of Five Star Food Services, coupled with their steadfast dedication to providing personalized and high-quality services, renders this business an excellent match for InReach.”

Established in 1979 by the Parisi family, Five Star Food Services underwent rapid expansion throughout Texas shortly after its founding. Notably, the company garnered acclaim as the recipient of the distinguished “Small Family Business of the Year” award from Baylor University’s Hankamer School of Business. This prestigious accolade acknowledges exemplary business practices, unwavering commitment to clients, and contributions to the community.

“The acquisition of Five Star Food Services continues to propel Sodexo’s Food transformation strategy,” said Sodexo North America’s CEO of Food Transformation, Husein Kitabwalla. “The rich history and proven success of Five Star Food Services, coupled with their dedication to unparalleled service standards, align harmoniously with Sodexo’s core values. This business tucks into our Houston facility perfectly. We are enthusiastic about the synergies and the enhanced value that our combined business will deliver to our clients.”

About Sodexo

Sodexo North America is part of a global, Fortune 500 company with a presence in 45 countries. Sodexo specializes in sustainable food service and valued experiences, in all 50 U.S. states, Canada, Puerto Rico and Guam, at every moment in life: learn, work, heal and play. Additionally, the company indirectly supports additional jobs through its annual purchases of goods and services from small to large businesses. Sodexo North America is committed to meeting the challenges of everyday life with a dual goal: to improve the quality of life of our employees and those we serve, and contribute to the economic, social and environmental progress in the communities where we operate. Our purpose is to create a better everyday for everyone to build a better life for all.

