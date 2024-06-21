Southeastern Grocers Donates $70,000 and Breakfast Essentials to Combat Summer Hunger

Grocer supports seven food banks in the Southeast to fight childhood hunger this summer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), the parent company of Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, in partnership with the SEG Gives Foundation, is proud to announce a combined donation of $70,000, along with 7,000 gallons of milk, 7,000 boxes of cereal and 7,000 bunches of bananas, to seven food banks across the Southeast. This initiative aims to combat food insecurity among families during the summer months.

According to Feeding America®, 1 in 5 children in the United States may face food insecurity, relying on school meal programs for their daily nutrition. With the end of the school year, many children lose access to these essential programs, raising concerns about where their next meal will come from.

Anthony Hucker, President and CEO of Southeastern Grocers, said, “This donation to our partner food banks reflects our heartfelt commitment to supporting families during the critical summer months. When school is out, many children face the risk of hunger, and families often struggle to put enough food on the table. We recognize hunger doesn’t take a summer vacation, and we are dedicated to bridging this gap and ensuring no child goes hungry.”

As part of SEG’s ongoing commitment to fighting hunger, SEG and the SEG Gives Foundation will provide the following food banks with a monetary donation and breakfast essentials to help combat childhood hunger this summer:

Community Food Bank of Central Alabama

Feeding Northeast Florida

Feeding South Florida

Feeding Tampa Bay

Feeding the Gulf Coast

Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida

Second Harvest Food Bank of Greater New Orleans and Acadiana

SEG and the SEG Gives Foundation are steadfast in their commitment to easing the burden for those struggling to put food on the table. Last year, the grocer donated more than $560,000 and 13 million pounds of food to help alleviate hunger across its five-state footprint.

With inflationary pressures affecting people nationwide, SEG is dedicated to helping its customers provide for their families this summer by offering a variety of ways to save.

Customers can maximize their savings by utilizing the grocer’s award-winning loyalty program through the Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie apps. Featured on Newsweek’s list of America’s Best Loyalty Programs 2024, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie rewards offers additional deals, digital coupons and points that can be redeemed for discounts on groceries. Customers can simply activate exclusive percent back offers and discover personalized digital coupons within the apps, providing savings on the products they love and need the most.

SEG is committed to helping every customer save on their grocery bills year-round. Available at all Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie stores, Price Hold offers seasonal price reductions on more than 1,000 frequently purchased products, enabling customers to maximize their grocery budgets. Shoppers can enjoy an average savings of nearly 20%[1] on products identified by blue Price Hold tags, spanning a wide range of necessities such as pantry staples, dairy and meat products, snacks, cleaning and household essentials, plus much more.

Additionally, SEG’s line of Own Brand products – Essentials, SE Grocers, Prestige and Know & Love – offers nearly 8,000 items to help customers save an average of 20% compared to national brands, providing affordability without compromising quality.

Those seeking information and resources from their local food bank can visit www.feedingamerica.org/find-your-local-foodbank. For more information on savings, customers are encouraged to stop by their local Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie stores or visit www.harveyssupermarkets.com and www.winndixie.com.

About Southeastern Grocers

Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, is an omnichannel retailer serving customers in brick-and-mortar grocery stores and liquor stores, as well as online with convenient grocery delivery and curbside pickup throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie are well-known and well-respected regional brands with deep heritages, strong neighborhood ties, proud histories of giving back, talented and caring associates and a strong commitment to providing the best possible quality and value to customers. For more information, visit www.harveyssupermarkets.com and www.winndixie.com.

About SEG Gives Foundation SEG Gives Foundation is the charitable arm of Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company of Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie stores. The SEG Gives Foundation aligns giving with causes that are priorities to the communities SEG serves, including the fight against hunger, support for military service members and their families, relief to those affected by extreme weather and natural disasters and championing belonging, inclusion and diversity by combating social injustice to bridge the gap of inequities faced by many individuals, families and communities. Southeastern Grocers strives to be ingrained in its communities and, through the SEG Gives Foundation, better the lives of its customers and neighbors.

[1] Terms and conditions apply. See in-store for details.