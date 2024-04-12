Southeastern Grocers Launches Fourth Annual Donation Program to Benefit 8 Children’s Hospitals

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.–Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, is partnering with eight children’s hospitals across the Southeast to raise essential funds for pediatric health care provided to local children every day.

Now through April 30, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie customers are encouraged to donate $1, $5 or round up their total grocery bill while shopping at their neighborhood stores to support their local children’s hospital. Donations will aid each facility’s specialty programs, including family centered support, therapeutic activities, research, child advocacy, pediatric cancer and additional programs that contribute to the recovery of young patients.

Raymond Rhee, Chief People Officer for Southeastern Grocers, said, “We are dedicated to nurturing the health and happiness of the communities we serve. Our ongoing collaboration with our children’s hospital partners allows us to support the tireless work of health care providers, while fostering hope and healing for young patients and their families across the Southeast. Together with our customers, we can make a difference in the lives of children facing medical challenges and build a stronger, healthier future for all.”

Funds collected during SEG’s community donation program will be donated to the following eight children’s hospitals to support their specialized care and emergency services:

Wolfson Children’s Hospital (Jacksonville)

Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children (Orlando)

Golisano Children’s Hospital of Southwest Florida (Fort Myers)

Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital (St. Petersburg)

Nicklaus Children’s Hospital (Miami)

Studer Family Children’s Hospital at Ascension Sacred Heart (Pensacola)

Children’s of Alabama (Birmingham, Alabama)

Ochsner Children’s Hospital (New Orleans)

SEG has raised more than $1.1 million for its local children’s hospital partners since the program’s inception in 2021, and the grocer remains dedicated to serving its neighbors in need across its footprint.

In addition to supporting local children’s hospitals, SEG recently partnered with the Roc Solid Foundation to construct a playground set for a local child battling cancer as a patient at Wolfson Children’s Hospital. Pediatric cancer patients cannot often use public playgrounds during treatment due to weakened immune systems, and a private playset provides the family with a way to create memories together safely. Through this ongoing partnership, SEG has built three additional playsets for local patients in Jacksonville (2021), Tampa (2022) and New Orleans (2023).

About Southeastern Grocers

Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, is an omnichannel retailer serving customers in brick-and-mortar grocery stores and liquor stores, as well as online with convenient grocery delivery and curbside pickup throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie are well-known and well-respected regional brands with deep heritages, strong neighborhood ties, proud histories of giving back, talented and caring associates and a strong commitment to providing the best possible quality and value to customers. For more information, visit www.harveyssupermarkets.com and www.winndixie.com.