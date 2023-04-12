Southeastern Grocers Launches Third Annual Children’s Hospital Community Donation Program

Southeastern Grocers Retail & FoodService April 12, 2023

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.- Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, is collaborating with nine Southeast children’s hospitals to raise essential funds in support of the pediatric care facilities specialized and emergency services that provide critical care for local children and their families every day.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, approximately 2 million children and adolescents are admitted to hospitals in the United States each year. To support these vital community resources, now through April 25, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie customers are encouraged to donate $1, $5 or round up their total grocery bill while shopping at their neighborhood stores. All donations made during the program will support the local children’s hospital partner and aid young patients and their families as they work towards healing and recovery.

Raymond Rhee, Chief People Officer for Southeastern Grocers, said, “At Southeastern Grocers, we are dedicated to giving back to our local communities and believe every child deserves access to the best possible care. We are proud to join like-minded individuals to make a significant impact in the lives of local children with this initiative. Our heartfelt hope is that, together, we can make a meaningful difference and support the invaluable work of these remarkable hospitals.”

The contributions collected during SEG’s community donation program will be donated directly to the following nine children’s hospitals to support each facility’s pediatric specialty programs, family centered support, therapeutic activities, research, child advocacy and other vital programs:

  • Wolfson Children’s Hospital (Jacksonville)
  • Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children (Orlando)
  • Golisano Children’s Hospital of Southwest Florida (Fort Myers)
  • Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital (St. Petersburg)
  • Nicklaus Children’s Hospital (Miami)
  • Studer Family Children’s Hospital (Pensacola)
  • Children’s of Alabama (Birmingham, Alabama)
  • Children’s of Mississippi (Gulfport, Mississippi)
  • Ochsner Hospital for Children (New Orleans, Louisiana)

Since the program’s inception in 2021, SEG has raised more than $858,000 for its children’s hospital partners and remains committed to providing ongoing support to deserving hospitals in the communities it serves.

About Southeastern Grocers

Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, is an omnichannel retailer and one of the largest conventional supermarket companies in the U.S., serving customers in brick-and-mortar grocery stores, liquor stores and in-store pharmacies as well as online with convenient grocery delivery and curbside pickup throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie are well-known and well-respected regional brands with deep heritages, strong neighborhood ties, proud histories of giving back, talented and caring associates and a strong commitment to providing the best possible quality and value to customers. For more information, visit www.frescoymas.comwww.harveyssupermarkets.com and www.winndixie.com.

