SpartanNash Named Among 2019 Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in the Nation

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – SpartanNash has been named among the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® in the Nation, according to the National Association for Business Resources.

“At SpartanNash, our family of nearly 19,000 associates is our company’s most important asset,” Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer Yvonne Trupiano said. “Whether they are ‘taking food places’ through our highly efficient and versatile supply chain, military resale channel, fresh food manufacturing or corporate-owned retail stores, associates contribute to SpartanNash’s success.

“In turn, we are proud to provide a challenging, exciting and fast-paced work environment for associates, in addition to competitive Total Rewards benefits; training, development and advancement opportunities; and a commitment to cultivate relationships based on respect, integrity, teamwork and trust to build a winning culture.”

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For identifies and honors organizations that display a commitment to excellence in operations and employee enrichment that lead to increased productivity and financial performance. Nominees are scored based on regional company performance data and a set standard across the nation, evaluating companies on categories including benefits and employee solutions, engagement and retention, education and development, diversity and inclusion, and communication and shared vision. The national program celebrates those companies that are making better business, creating richer lives and building a stronger community as a whole.

“With the war on talent hitting the doorsteps of the Best and Brightest, this achievement means even more than it did a year ago. As we continue to raise the bar, these companies rise to the challenge through cultural innovation, maximizing their workforce potential,” said Jennifer Kluge, President and CEO, Best and Brightest Programs.

In total, the 2019 Best and Brightest Companies to Work For list includes 540 national winning organizations from across the country, selected from 5,000 nominations.

SpartanNash offers a robust Total Rewards program, with benefits for eligible associates including medical, dental, life, vacation, 401(k) with company match, employee assistance services and a wellness program. The company also offers associate discounts at its more than 155 owned and operated retail stores, as well as discounts with vendors and tuition reimbursement.

Associate learning and development is also a priority at SpartanNash, with training and development courses tailored to each associate’s business segment and career aspirations.

SpartanNash also offers employee resource groups for its female and veteran associates, as well as companywide volunteering and sustainability programs.

To learn more about SpartanNash’s culture, benefits and learning and development opportunities, visit careers.spartannash.com

With more than 20 years of experience conducting the Best and Brightest competitions, the National

Association for Business Resources has identified numerous best Human Resource practices and provided benchmarking for companies that continue to be leaders in employment standards.

SpartanNash has been named one of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in the Nation for six consecutive years. The company has also been honored as one of West Michigan’s Best and Brightest Companies to Work For since 2013, as well as one of Michigan’s Best and Brightest in Wellness since 2016.

Winning companies will be featured in the February online edition of Corp! Magazine

###

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash (Nasdaq: SPTN) is a Fortune 400 company whose core businesses include distributing grocery products to a diverse group of independent and chain retailers, its corporate-owned retail stores and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges; as well as premier fresh produce distribution and fresh food processing. SpartanNash serves customer locations in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Honduras, Bahrain, Djibouti and Egypt. SpartanNash currently operates 155 supermarkets, primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin’s Super Markets, D&W Fresh Market, VG’s Grocery and Dan’s Supermarket. Through its MDV military division, SpartanNash is a leading distributor of grocery products to U.S. military commissaries.