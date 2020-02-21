Driscoll’s Rounds Out Premium Flavor Collection with the Launch of Limited Edition Sweetest Batch Blackberries

WATSONVILLE, CALIF. –Driscoll’s announced the launch of Limited Edition Sweetest Batch™ Blackberries. The flavor-packed blackberry is the sweetest sensation to hit the produce aisle this winter and marks Driscoll’s as the first company to market a complete berry patch premium flavor offering across strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, and blackberries. Driscoll’s Limited Edition collection is a curated series of best of season, ultra- flavorful offerings bred to give consumers an indulgent new way to experience their favorite fresh berries.

The premium blackberries follow the marketplace success of Driscoll’s Sweetest Batch Blueberries, Strawberries and Raspberries and like all Driscoll’s berries, Sweetest Batch Blackberries are bred naturally by the brand’s Joy Makers, Driscoll’s team of agronomists, breeders, sensory analysts, plant health scientists and entomologists, exclusively for its network of independent farmers to grow and harvest. Sweetest Batch Blackberries are available now in select regions across the U.S. for a limited time.

“The addition of Sweetest Batch Blackberries to the Limited Edition collection underscores our commitment to delighting consumers who have come to expect only the best and most flavorful berries from Driscoll’s,” Fran Dillard, senior director, brand and product marketing at Driscoll’s.

The fresh blackberry category has experienced the largest berry growth in household penetration increasing at +7.6 points over the last five years. Driscoll’s consumer satisfaction scores collected and analyzed by their proprietary Online Panel Program indicates the category is approaching one of the highest flavor seasons for the year.

“This new product innovation generates buzz and excitement for the entire blackberry category” says Annie Duner, product marketing manager. “Flavor is driving the overall growth of the fresh blackberry category.”

“We’re on a constant pursuit to innovate and perfect different blackberry varietals,” says Gavin Sills, Global Plant Breeding Director for Blackberries. “The traditional blackberry has long been known in the produce industry as an underdog berry and Driscoll’s is set to revolutionize this segment with incredibly flavorful varieties.

Building upon its 100-year old farming heritage, Driscoll’s continues to explore new ways of delighting consumers and celebrating the happiness that comes from eating fresh, beautiful and delicious berries. Led by the Joy Makers, the brand prioritizes the development of proprietary varieties, including the new Limited Edition varieties, through traditional breeding methods without any GMOs. Though each proprietary variety takes years to perfect, the resulting Limited Edition collections promise to bring even more joy to the experience of biting into a fresh berry.

The growing seasons for Limited Edition-branded Driscoll’s berries are short due to the special attention and nurturing required to ensure the superior quality of the berries. Visit www.driscolls.com/limitededition to locate retailers that feature Sweetest Batch Blackberries and other Limited Edition berries nationwide.

About Driscoll’s

Driscoll’s is the global market leader of fresh strawberries, blueberries, raspberries and blackberries. With more than 100 years of farming heritage and hundreds of independent growers around the world, Driscoll’s is passionate about growing great tasting berries. Driscoll’s exclusive patented berry varieties are developed through years of research using only traditional breeding methods. Driscoll’s is the trusted brand for Only the Finest Berries™.