SpartanNash’s Fast Lane Offering Free Curbside Pickup, Half-Off Grocery Delivery For the Holidays

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Just in time for the holidays, SpartanNash today announced free curbside pickup and half-off grocery delivery is available now through Fast Lane, the company’s click-and-collect online grocery shopping experience.

“Providing our store guests with options that fit their shopping preferences – whether that be shopping in-store or using curbside pickup and at-home delivery – is part of our commitment at SpartanNash,” EVP and General Manager, Corporate Retail Tom Swanson said. “Our top priority is keeping our store guests and associates safe, and this is another way we can continue to do so during these unprecedented times – all while offering them additional convenience and savings through Fast Lane.”

Free curbside pickup is available on all Fast Lane orders over $50, and half-off delivery is available on orders over $100 for both new customers and current Fast Lane subscribers.

As part of the holiday promotion, current Fast Lane subscribers will have their subscriptions extended by eight weeks. Any customer who signs up for a subscription in November or December will also receive the eight-week extension.

“For many of us, our holiday gatherings will look a little different this year as we find creative ways to celebrate,” EVP and Chief Merchandising and Marketing Officer Lori Raya said. “Through Fast Lane, store guests can shop for all their holiday table essentials – at the same low prices as in the store – plus have the added convenience and cost savings of free curbside pickup and half-off grocery delivery.”

Fast Lane personal shoppers, who are also SpartanNash associates, adhere to all company COVID-19 protocols while hand-selecting customers’ orders, ensuring all products are chosen and delivered safely and conveniently through Fast Lane curbside pickup or at-home delivery.

Since launching Fast Lane in July 2017, SpartanNash has introduced a number of enhancements, including GPS location technology, at-home delivery, the ability to clip digital coupons instantly and same-day orders.

Currently, 69 SpartanNash stores in Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin offer Fast Lane as a convenient online shopping option for participating Family Fare, D&W Fresh Market, Family Fresh Market, VG’s Grocery, Dan’s Supermarket, Forest Hills Foods and Ada Fresh Market store guests.

For all of SpartanNash’s ongoing COVID-19 efforts, visit: spartannash.com/spartannash-coronavirus-updates.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash (Nasdaq: SPTN) is a Fortune 400 company whose core businesses include distributing grocery products to a diverse group of independent and chain retailers, its corporate-owned retail stores and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges; as well as operating a premier fresh produce distribution network. SpartanNash serves customer locations in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Honduras, Bahrain, Djibouti and Egypt. SpartanNash currently operates 156 supermarkets, primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin’s Super Markets, D&W Fresh Market, VG’s Grocery and Dan’s Supermarket. Through its MDV military division, SpartanNash is a leading distributor of grocery products to U.S. military commissaries.