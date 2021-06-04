Stop & Shop Donates More than $80,000 to Local Pride Organizations

QUINCY, Mass. – In honor of Pride Month, Stop & Shop announced a donation of $82,500 to organizations supporting the LGBTQ+ community across Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York, and New Jersey. Recognized as a 2021 Best Place to Work for LBGTQ Equality by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s Corporate Equality Index, Stop & Shop is dedicated to fostering equality in the workplace and to advocating for the LBGTQ+ community in its communities and in its stores. Stop & Shop has also launched a special webpage for Pride Month, which features recipes from celebrity chef and LGBTQ advocate, Elizabeth Falkner, plus products to shop from NGLCC-certified, LGBT-owned suppliers so customers can show their support for the community when they shop.

The $82,500 donation will be distributed among several LBGTQ+ organizations, each of which spread awareness and provide advocacy, crisis intervention, and support resources to member of the LGBTQ+ community in need. In partnership with Kellogg’s, Stop & Shop will be making a donation to GLAAD to support their LGBTQ+ youth anti-bullying efforts. In partnership with Proctor & Gamble, Stop & Shop will be making an additional donation to GLAAD as well as donations to: The Trevor Project, CenterLink, Sage, OutRight, and the National Black Justice Coalition.

Stop & Shop will also make donations to five local organizations supporting the LGBTQ+ community:

“Diverse teams, ideas and experiences are valued at Stop & Shop – and are an integral part of our success,” shared Gordon Reid, President of Stop & Shop. “We’re proud to make these donations alongside our partners and to support the LGBTQ+ community and its allies.”

Customers shopping in store and on the Stop & Shop mobile app for Pickup and Home Delivery will notice Stop & Shop’s commitment to supporting the LGBTQ+ community, where products from NGLCC-certified, LGBT-owned suppliers such as Peanut Butter & Co., Love Good Fats and Pride Basics are displayed year-round. Throughout Pride Month, Stop & Shop customers will find these and other LGBT-owned products called out in the weekly circular, allowing them to easily identify, shop and support. Stop & Shop will also celebrate Pride by offering a variety of Pride-themed cakes, cupcakes, floral bouquets, and balloons – plus a limited-edition “Together With Pride” cereal from Kellogg’s with a new berry-flavored recipe and rainbow hearts dusted with edible glitter, while supplies last. To shop these products and more, visit https://stopandshop.com/pages/pride.