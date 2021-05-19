Sustainable Packaging Leader Expands Multi-Layer Material Capabilities

Placon Deli, Retail & FoodService May 19, 2021

Madison, WI – Continuing its commitment to sustainability, Placon now manufactures multi-layer laminated sheet to benefit the food industry. The laminated materials include a sealable barrier sheet that prevents moisture from passing through the container and a sealable high-barrier sheet that has an added EVOH layer to avert oxygen as well. The initial offering is laminated to Placon’s own EcoStar® post-consumer recycled PET enhancing sustainability efforts.

The EcoStar laminated sheet structures provide an optimal solution for perishable food items. The high-barrier multi-layer material includes the EcoStar PCR PET material alongside an EVOH barrier, a peelable seal, and a PE-based sealant best applied for perishable food items that need moisture and oxygen protection. Placon recommends the non-barrier sheet for use as a moisture-preventing container with peelable film-seal lids. The finished structures of both sheets are designed to accompany airtight seals in high-speed automation machines, and ultimately deliver a longer shelf-life.

“Customers are looking for sustainable, plastic packaging options.  Providing barrier sheet made with post-consumer content helps them meet their sustainability goals,” stated Brian Hodek, Sales Director, Food.

Placon, a sustainable packaging leader, has used post-consumer recycled PET in their PET packaging for more than thirty (30) years. The EcoStar facility remanufactures recycled curbside and ocean-bound PET bottles and thermoforms by producing flake and making
ABOUT PLACON

For 55 years, Placon has been a leading designer and manufacturer of custom and stock plastic packaging for the food, medical, and retail markets. Placon has manufacturing operations in Madison, WI; Elkhart, IN; Plymouth, MN; and West Springfield, MA, and currently ranked in Plastics News 2020 Thermoformers Ranking Top 20. Placon delivers packaging breakthroughs that inspire better engagement between people and products with industry-leading innovation and award-winning packaging designs. For more information, visit www.placon.com.

