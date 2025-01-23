The Fresh Market Announces New President and CEO, Brian Johnson, to Head Specialty Grocery Chain

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Fresh Market, Inc. announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Brian Johnson as President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) effective February 3, 2025, replacing Jason Potter, who has decided to pursue a new opportunity. The Fresh Market thanks Mr. Potter for his service and leadership over the last five years.

Johnson has served as Chief Operating Officer (COO) at The Fresh Market since 2020 and brings more than 30 years of experience to the role. In the last five years, Johnson has helped oversee the expansion of TFM stores into new markets across the East Coast and Midwestern United States. Previously, Johnson served as Division Vice President at Brookshire Grocery Company in Texas.

Johnson stated, “I want to thank the Board of Directors and our team at The Fresh Market for putting their confidence in me. As a company we have a lot of momentum going into 2025, and I look forward to working alongside the team at The Fresh Market as we continue to grow, innovate, and create meaningful customer experiences. I also look forward to working with the Board of Directors as we chart our course to becoming America’s premiere specialty fresh food retailer – or America’s most loved brand.”

Included in the senior leadership team reporting to Johnson are Revae Embs, Group Vice President of Human Resources, Emily Turner, Group Vice President & Chief Marketing Officer, and Marcio Ribeiro, Group Vice President & Chief Information Officer who have all joined the senior leadership team within the last year.

About The Fresh Market, Inc.

Voted as the “Best Grocery Store Bakery, Prepared Foods, and Deli,” by USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice awards in 2024, as the “Best Grocery Store in America” by USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards in 2023, 2022 and 2021, “America’s Best Customer Service 2021” by Newsweek and Statista and a top 5 most trusted grocery retail brand for specialty and natural/organic foods in the 2022 BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards, The Fresh Market helps guests discover the best with time-saving meal solutions, unique ingredients, and delicious food for any occasion. From fresh produce and exceptional meat and seafood to signature baked goods and thousands of organic options, the specialty grocer has something to please every palate. The Fresh Market currently operates 166 stores in 22 states across the U.S., inspiring guests to discover new flavors and cook with confidence. For more information, please visit www.thefreshmarket.com or follow the company on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok and Pinterest.