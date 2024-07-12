The Raley’s Companies Promotes 2 Longtime Leaders

Mike Gabbert to lead HR & Donna Mendes to lead Logistics

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. – The Raley’s Companies announced the promotion of two longstanding leaders within the Enterprise and Raley’s Operating Division.

Mike Gabbert has been promoted to Senior Vice President, Chief of Human Resources for The Raley’s Companies, leading all aspects of HR, including talent acquisition, benefits, compensation, leadership & development and team member relations. Mike is a proven leader, having worked for Raley’s for more than 40 years. Mike started his career at Raley’s in HR and his vast experience spans different parts of organization, including 19 years in store operations, and most recently leading Raley’s distribution and logistics.

“We are fortunate to have Mike Gabbert, who is the epitome of dedication and service leadership. We are grateful for Mike’s willingness to serve in this elevated capacity,” said Keith Knopf, President & CEO, The Raley’s Companies. “We strongly believe promoting from within can lead to increased employee engagement, productivity, and overall success for the organization.”

As successor to Mike in distribution logistics for Raley’s operating division, Donna Mendes has been promoted to Executive Director of Logistics. Donna will lead the Natomas Distribution Center, including all supply chain planning and execution processes with internal stakeholders to increase the in-store availability of products. Throughout her 27-year career with Raley’s, she led different in-store departments and held multiple operational leadership roles. Most recently, Donna served as a District Team Leader, leading store operations.

“Donna is a dynamic and trusted leader who is committed to Raley’s purpose and culture. Her broad expertise developed through store operations, and her focus on innovation, will allow us to further to enhance our business” said Jen Warner, President of Raley’s Operating Division. “We are excited to see the positive impact that Donna will make in logistics and supporting stores with the highest standard of service.”