The “Say vs. Do” Gap in Omnichannel Shopping

Understanding how omnichannel shoppers prefer to shop and their purchase patterns are necessary to meet shoppers where they are today. At 84.51°, we’ve uncovered some discrepancies between what omnichannel shoppers say they do and what the purchase data reveals. Identifying these “say versus [PS1] do” gaps is key to truly understanding the omnichannel shopper.

Uncovering the true in-store and online split

When it comes to buying groceries online or in-store, 36% of omnichannel shoppers say they mostly shop online and 33% say they shop mostly in-store[PS2] . An analysis of the percentage of shopping trips by modality and ecommerce loyalty shows that even dedicated ecommerce shoppers complete about 40% of their grocery trips in-store.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: 84.51°