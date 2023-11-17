Torani Shoots for the Stars with 2024 Flavor of the Year: Puremade Galaxy Syrup

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. — Torani, a leading flavor company since 1925, announced its 2024 Flavor of the Year: Torani Puremade Galaxy Syrup. The newest addition to the company’s extensive portfolio of over 150 syrups and sauces is Torani’s first foray into the world of ‘fantasy flavors,’ aligning with consumers’ desire for both escapism and all things outer space. The genesis of this futuristic, space-inspired flavor was informed by years of market research and data analysis, and crafted with the expertise of Torani’s dedicated team of flavor scientists.

Torani Puremade Galaxy Syrup takes the concept of “traveling with your taste buds” – which inspired the company’s 2022 and 2023 Flavor of the Year selections, Salted Egg Yolk and Toasted Black Sesame – to new heights. For 2024, the company is further elevating consumers’ taste experience by drawing inspiration from outer space and tapping into a new frontier of flavor innovation.

To ensure the taste of space was authentically represented in Puremade Galaxy Syrup, Torani reviewed a study on the molecular composition of dust clouds in space, consulting with Dr. Robin T. Garrod, professor of astronomy and chemistry at the University of Virginia who worked on this research. The study uncovered a compound amidst the molecular cloud Sagittarius B2 that also exists on earth and is known for giving raspberries their distinct taste with an aroma reminiscent of rum.

Torani’s team of experienced flavor scientists captured the essence of space in a bottle, developing Puremade Galaxy Syrup with notes of raspberry, dark rum, and subtle minerality, accented by an eye-catching, deep purple hue. This uniquely complex flavor is well suited to cold beverages such as energy drinks, lemonade, cold brew, sparkling water, matcha, and more. As with all flavors in Torani’s Puremade Syrup collection, Torani Puremade Galaxy Syrup is made with pure cane sugar, all natural flavors, color from natural sources, no preservatives, and no GMOs.

2024 is projected to be a big year for space, with the Great North American Total Solar Eclipse taking place on April 8 and a crew of astronauts returning to the moon for NASA’s Artemis II Moon Mission later in the year. According to the Pew Research Center, 47% of Americans say they’ve done at least one “space-related activity” in the last year, including 26% who say they have looked at an image from a space telescope. For those who can’t make the journey to space, Torani Puremade Galaxy Syrup offers a taste of the celestial from the comfort of home.

“At Torani, we’re huge ‘flavor geeks’ and Puremade Galaxy Syrup is by far one of our most fun and innovative launches yet,” said Torani CEO Melanie Dulbecco. “For nearly 100 years, we’ve harnessed our Gold Standard Process to create amazing flavors that taste just like the real thing. Undergoing this process for Puremade Galaxy Syrup unleashed our team’s creativity and flavor expertise, and we ultimately crafted a product that’s on-trend and unlike anything else on the market.”

While many credit blue raspberry – invented in the mid-20th century because candy and ice pop manufacturers had more red fruit flavors than shades of red dye – as the first ‘fantasy flavor,’ the trend has taken off exponentially in recent years. In 2017, Starbucks debuted its brightly colored Unicorn Frappuccino® Blended Beverage to an enthusiastic response from customers, and the same year Polar Seltzer launched its ‘Impossibly Good’ collection with flavors like ‘Pixie Lights’ and ‘Dragon Whispers.’ With Puremade Galaxy Syrup, Torani went the extra mile by applying scientific research throughout the development process to recreate real flavor profiles identified in space.

“We’ve been exploring a range of different ‘fantasy flavor’ profiles and looking at what’s resonating most with today’s consumer,” said Andrea Ramirez, consumer and customer market insight manager at Torani. “2024 will be a major year for space exploration and cosmic events, making it the perfect time for Torani Puremade Galaxy Syrup to have its moment in the spotlight.”

Torani Puremade Galaxy Syrup retails for $11.99 and is available now at www.torani.com and World Market.

About Torani

We are deeply committed to being an amazing flavor company. Established in San Francisco’s North Beach neighborhood in 1925, we put Italian soda on the U.S. map in the 1920s and created the world’s first flavored latte in the 1980s. From the beginning, we’ve used only the best ingredients, like natural flavors and pure cane sugar, to craft flavors that are vibrant and delicious. Enjoyed in cafés, restaurants, and home kitchens around the world, we strive to inspire and lead flavor innovation globally while remaining a family-owned Bay Area business. In practice and life beyond the bottle, we’re a certified B-Corp that believes businesses should create more opportunity, and we’re dedicated to helping all of the people, partners, and communities we touch, thrive. www.torani.com.