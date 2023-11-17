Aramark Student Nutrition’s “The ACE Show” Promotes Healthy Habits for Students

PHILADELPHIA — Aramark Student Nutrition, a leader in providing food services to educational institutions, is excited to announce the launch of The ACE Show, a dynamic and engaging video series aimed at promoting health and nutrition education among elementary school students. Eating right isn’t just about physical health; it also plays a crucial role in student achievement.

“Many studies have shown a clear link between good nutrition habits and academic performance in school,” said Barbara Flanagan, President and CEO, Aramark Student Nutrition. “We work hand-in-hand with school district partners to make sure we are not only offering delicious, nutritious, and appealing food choices but also starting students on a path of learning and forming positive lifelong habits.”

Meet ACE the Fox

For more than 15 years, ACE the Fox has been a beloved character in educational materials, games, posters, and live appearances. ACE’s mission? To illuminate healthy choices for students. And now, in 2023, ACE takes center stage in The ACE Show—a captivating video series designed specifically for children in grades one through three.

The ACE Show combines games, short video clips, mindful moments, and even multiple-choice questions to make health and nutrition education fun and interactive. Whether students are watching in the classroom or at home, ACE’s engaging content encourages positive lifestyle choices.

“We chose this digital evolution for ACE because the format appeals to kids in a way they are willing to pay attention,” said Stacy Gellman, Director of Marketing, Aramark Student Nutrition. “Kids are used to getting content in videos, so it helps us deliver health and wellness information with the biggest impact.”

What Is The ACE Show?

The ACE Show features ACE as an energetic and friendly puppet, guiding young viewers through essential health and wellness topics. The series currently features the following topics:

Helpful Habits: ACE introduces happy, healthy routines for both school and home. Bright and Balanced: Discover colorful food combinations that are both nutritious and delicious. Healthy Hydration: Learn about the importance of staying hydrated with water. Wonderful Wellbeing: Explore how our bodies and minds feel physically and emotionally, emphasizing self-care. Rest and Relax: Understand the need for quality sleep and recharging for sustained energy. Snack Smart: ACE emphasizes the significance of healthy snacks and essential nutrients. Active and Awesome: Discover the benefits of physical activity for overall well-being. Excellent Every Day: ACE provides practical tools and tips to maintain healthy habits consistently.

In addition, educators can access lesson plans aligned with each episode of The ACE Show. These resources enhance classroom discussions and reinforce the key messages delivered by ACE. Additionally, students can earn achievement certificates, celebrating their commitment to healthy habits.

Empowering the Next Generation

Aramark Student Nutrition is committed to empowering the next generation with knowledge about nutrition, wellness, and positive lifestyle choices. The ACE Show is a powerful tool in achieving this goal, fostering healthier, happier students who are ready to excel academically.

“Based on consumer insights and some field best practices, we knew a puppet persona for ACE would appeal to this age of students,” said John Kandemir, Vice President of Marketing, Aramark Student Nutrition. “Add to that a mix of animation, short video blasts, interactive quizzes, and games and the shows capture young students’ attention while delivering important messages.”

