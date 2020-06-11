Twin Rivers Advances Non-Fluorinated Packaging Papers with Acadia EcoBarrier Reformulation

MADAWASKA, Maine– As market demand for fluorochemical-free, oil and grease resistant (OGR) food packaging substrates increases, Twin Rivers Paper Company advanced the category with the reformulation of its Acadia EcoBarrier product line. This high-barrier, next-generation paper delivers performance and choice to converters and brand owners for demanding fast food, quick-serve, and fast-casual food applications.

“Eight years ago, EcoBarrier was one of the first commercialized non-fluorinated papers. Our time in the market gives us a unique understanding of evolving packaging needs and the foresight to know that FC-free papers would quickly become the standard,” said Rachel Van Wychen, Director of Packaging. “Our development team worked closely with some of the largest and most well-known fast-food brands in the country to re-engineer this high-value substrate, leveraging our barrier expertise and state-of-the-art papermaking technology.”

Enhanced EcoBarrier delivers market-leading grease resistance and printability, critical characteristics for food packaging applications including burger wraps, basket liners, French fry and hashbrown pouches, cookie bags, and microwave food bags.

Product Development Engineer, Danielle Thibodeau stated, “We’ve been working hard on the EcoBarrier reformulation; testing and refining the paper’s engineering until we were satisfied it delivers best-in-class quality and performance in the critical areas of barrier protection, printability, and convertibility.”

EcoBarrier is fluorochemical-free, meets FDA requirements for direct food contact, and provides hallmark converting performance, including gluing, folding, and laminating. This grease-resistant paper is available in a basis weight range of 18 – 30 lb. /29 – 49 gsm (24 x 36/500). Additionally, it is 100% recyclable, biodegradable, and plastic-free, making it a sustainable substrate choice for food packagers.

Van Wychen added, “This is a winning product that leverages our flexible assets, development experience, and technical packaging expertise to give customers options in packaging substrates.”

Ecobarrier is a part of the Acadia line, a portfolio of highly-functional coated and uncoated packaging papers designed for applications that require oil and grease resistance, wet-strength, FDA compliance, printability, strength properties, fiber certification, and recycled content.

About Twin Rivers Paper Company

Twin Rivers Paper Company, headquartered in Madawaska, Maine, is an integrated specialty paper company that produces specialty packaging, label, publishing, and technical specialty papers as well as dimensional lumber. Targeting its manufacturing capabilities to specific market segments, Twin Rivers creates competitive advantages through nimble innovation and product development, service excellence, and an unfailing commitment to quality. The company’s brands include Acadia® packaging products, Alliance® label products, Entexx™ technical papers, and Pharmopaque® pharmaceutical papers. Twin Rivers is owned jointly by Atlas Holdings and Blue Wolf Capital. For more information, visit www.twinriverspaper.com.

About Blue Wolf Capital Partners

Blue Wolf Capital Partners LLC is a private equity firm that specializes in control investments in middle-market companies. Leading by experience, and with a commitment to excellence, Blue Wolf transforms companies strategically, operationally, and collaboratively. Blue Wolf manages challenging situations and complex relationships between business, customers, employees, unions, and regulators to build value for stakeholders. For additional information, please visit www.bluewolf.com.

About Atlas Holdings

Headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut, and founded in 2002, Atlas and its affiliates own and operate 18 platform companies that employ more than 17,000 associates at more than 150 facilities worldwide. Atlas operates in sectors such as aluminum processing, automotive, building materials, capital equipment, construction services, paper and packaging, power generation, pulp, supply chain management, and wood products. Atlas’ companies together generate more than $5 billion in revenues annually. For additional information, please visit www.atlasholdingsllc.com.