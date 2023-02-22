UniPro Foodservice Hosts Successful Operations/Logistics Conference

Atlanta – UniPro Foodservice hosted its biannual PFL/SCOPE Conference from February 19 through February 21, 2023, at the Hilton in downtown Austin, Texas. 300 attendees including many of our Member Distributors, as well as many of our 600 carriers, freight brokers, and service providers, focused on the latest in Logistics, Operations, and Warehousing during this event.

“It’s been a long three years since this group was together, pre-pandemic. As the supply chain and logistics landscape continues to evolve, it was more critical than ever to be able to connect our Members with our carrier and supplier partners in the field,” stated UniPro CEO Bob Stewart.

The conference concluded on a very high note with various presentations, roundtable discussions, and team-building activities while addressing topics such as industry updates, leadership, FSMA regulations/compliance, technology, automation in operations, and logistics.

