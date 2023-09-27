US Foods Announces 18 New Scholarship Recipients to Support Much-Needed Culinary Talent Pipeline for Restaurant Industry

ROSEMONT, Ill. — US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) – one of America’s leading foodservice distributors – announced its 2023 class of US Foods Scholars. The group includes 18 students from across the country pursuing degrees in culinary arts, baking and pastry, chef training, and business management. Each student will receive a scholarship of $20,000 to support their continued education and development opportunities with US Foods culinary professionals.

“These students are making incredible strides toward their future culinary careers, and we are honored to support their achievements and educational goals.”- Dave Flitman, US Foods CEOTweet this

The company launched the US Foods Scholars program in 2017 to provide financial support and hands-on learning to students pursuing careers in the culinary and hospitality industries who require financial assistance to take the next step in their education. Since its launch, the program has awarded more than $1.6 million in scholarships to nearly 90 students to help them reach their full potential and contribute a meaningful solution to the talent shortage facing the restaurant and hospitality industry. Currently, the program has more than 30 active US Foods Scholars working toward their degrees.

“The US Foods Scholars program demonstrates our promise to help customers and communities Make It. In addition to supporting the education and development of future culinarians, the program also builds a pipeline of promising talent for our customers,” said Dave Flitman, US Foods CEO. “These students are making incredible strides toward their future culinary careers, and we are honored to support their achievements and educational goals.”

The 2023 US Foods Scholars scholarship recipients are:

East Region:

Mia Avila , a culinary arts and hospitality management at Monroe College in Bronx, NY. Hometown: New York, NY.

, a culinary arts and hospitality management at Monroe College in Bronx, NY. Hometown: New York, NY. Meshech Whitley, a pastry and hospitality student at Monroe College in Bronx, NY. Hometown: Bronx, NY.

Southeast Region:

Amber Jones , a culinary science student at the Lawson State Community College in Birmingham, AL. Hometown: Birmingham, AL.

, a culinary science student at the Lawson State Community College in Birmingham, AL. Hometown: Birmingham, AL. Parris Perry , a food business management student at the Lawson State Community College in Birmingham, AL. Hometown: Birmingham, AL.

, a food business management student at the Lawson State Community College in Birmingham, AL. Hometown: Birmingham, AL. I’Yonna Gardner , a hospitality management student at Bethune Cookman University of Daytona, FL. Hometown: Daytona Beach, FL.

, a hospitality management student at Bethune Cookman University of Daytona, FL. Hometown: Daytona Beach, FL. Kristianna Anderson , a hospitality management student at Bethune Cookman University of Daytona, FL. Hometown: Kennesaw, GA.

, a hospitality management student at Bethune Cookman University of Daytona, FL. Hometown: Kennesaw, GA. Victoria Dunn , a baking and pastry arts student at Wake Technical College in Raleigh, NC. Hometown: Raleigh, NC.

, a baking and pastry arts student at Wake Technical College in Raleigh, NC. Hometown: Raleigh, NC. Amber Quinn , a baking and pastry arts student at Wake Technical College in Raleigh, NC. Hometown: Raleigh, NC.

, a baking and pastry arts student at Wake Technical College in Raleigh, NC. Hometown: Raleigh, NC. Michelle Kwaw , a food business management student. Hometown: Lawrenceville, GA.

, a food business management student. Hometown: Lawrenceville, GA. Natalie Soto, a culinary science student. Hometown: Atlanta, GA.

Central Region:

Elisabeth DiVito , a culinary science student at Austin Community College in Austin, TX. Hometown: Austin, TX.

, a culinary science student at Austin Community College in Austin, TX. Hometown: Austin, TX. Rikki Junius , a baking and pastry arts student at Austin Community College in Austin, TX. Hometown: Austin, TX.

, a baking and pastry arts student at Austin Community College in Austin, TX. Hometown: Austin, TX. Natalie Cortes, a baking and pastry student at Kendall College at National Louis University in Chicago, Ill. Hometown: Chicago, Ill.

a baking and pastry student at Kendall College at National Louis University in Chicago, Ill. Hometown: Chicago, Ill. Edwin Niola, a culinary management student at Kendall College at National Louis University in Chicago, Ill. Hometown: Chicago, Ill.

West Region:

Kaylee Segura Provencher, a culinary arts and restaurant and business management student at Central Arizona Community College in Coolidge, AZ. Hometown: Maricopa, AZ.

a culinary arts and restaurant and business management student at Central Arizona Community College in Coolidge, AZ. Hometown: Maricopa, AZ. Samuel Bickley, a hotel and restaurant management student at Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff, AZ. Hometown: Phoenix, AZ.

a hotel and restaurant management student at Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff, AZ. Hometown: Phoenix, AZ. Duane Falls , a culinary science student at Linn-Benton Community College in Portland, OR. Hometown: Warrenton, OR.

, a culinary science student at Linn-Benton Community College in Portland, OR. Hometown: Warrenton, OR. Colton Tharp, a culinary science student at Linn-Benton Community College in Portland, OR. Hometown: Dallas, OR.

The US Foods Scholars program is administered with the support of Scholarship America and Careers through the Culinary Arts Program. All US Foods Scholars are selected through a formal application process. Each applicant is evaluated based on several criteria, including academic performance, financial need, and a personal essay.

To learn more about the US Foods Scholars program and the newest recipients visit www.usfoods.com/scholars.

About US Foods

With a promise to help its customers Make It, US Foods is one of America’s great food companies and a leading foodservice distributor, partnering with approximately 250,000 restaurants and foodservice operators to help their businesses succeed. With 70 broadline locations and more than 85 cash and carry stores, US Foods and its 29,000 associates provides its customers with a broad and innovative food offering and a comprehensive suite of e-commerce, technology and business solutions. US Foods is headquartered in Rosemont, Ill. Visit https://www.usfoods.com/to learn more.

About Careers through Culinary Arts Program (C-CAP)

Careers through Culinary Arts Program (C-CAP) is a national nonprofit that educates and guides underserved high school students toward a bright future. C-CAP prepares students for the workplace through chef mentoring, field trips, work experience and job training, scholarships, and college and career advising. Founded in 1990 by culinary educator Richard Grausman, C-CAP impacts over 17,000 students each year. Countless C-CAP alumni work throughout the country and are guiding the future leaders of the culinary and hospitality industry. Visit ccapinc.org to learn more.