US Foods Announces Science-Based Climate Goal to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 32.5 Percent by 2032

ROSEMONT, Ill.– US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) announced today that it has submitted formal greenhouse gas (GHG) emission reduction targets to the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) for approval. The company has also completed its first comprehensive screening of its Scope 3 emissions and intends to submit a goal to engage key suppliers covering 71 percent of its emissions from purchased goods and services to set science-based targets by 2027. The submission supports the company’s ongoing commitment to reducing the environmental footprint of its operations.

US Foods commits to and is pursuing SBTi validation for the following goals:

US Foods will reduce absolute Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions by 32.5 percent by 2032 from a 2019 base year.

US Foods commits that 35 percent of its suppliers by emissions, covering 71 percent of purchased goods and services, will have science-based targets by 2027.

The company will continue to reduce emissions by optimizing routing to reduce miles driven, deploying new vehicle technology and investing in alternative fuels such as compressed natural gas, renewable natural gas and renewable diesel fuel. The company will add 30 electric vehicle (EV) trucks by 2023 and continue to expand its EV fleet to reduce its Scope 1 emissions. Additionally, the company will continue to optimize the efficiency of its building operations by investing in renewable energy such as solar array installations and accelerating its adoption of energy-efficient equipment and technologies.

In support of Scope 3 commitments, US Foods has completed a comprehensive screening of its Scope 3 emissions. As the majority of the company’s total greenhouse gas emissions are Scope 3 emissions produced within the company’s value chain, the company has committed to engaging with its suppliers to ensure that key suppliers who contribute to the company’s Scope 3 emissions set science-based targets by 2027. US Foods will focus on engaging suppliers of its purchased goods and services, which comprise more than 95 percent of the company’s Scope 3 emissions and will collaborate with suppliers to develop meaningful supply chain interventions to support suppliers in their climate action journeys.

“These ongoing investments are a testament to our dedication to reducing our organization’s environmental footprint,” said Kristin Coleman, executive vice president, general counsel and leader of CSR at US Foods. “The expansion of our facility and fleet efficiency initiatives are a critical part of US Foods’ long-range sustainability plans to drive end-to-end change.”

In addition to further outlining the company’s progress against strategies to reduce its environmental footprint, the company’s 2021 Corporate Social Responsibility Report highlights progress against its strategies for growing its portfolio of sustainable products and making a positive difference in the lives of its associates and communities, including:

Products:

Growing the number of products across its local, sustainable and well-being offerings, with a total of more than 2,300 Exclusive Brand products available today.

Upholding the company’s responsibly sourced seafood commitment.

Adhering to the company’s Palm Oil Policy commitment to source 100 percent of the palm or palm kernel oil used in US Foods Exclusive Brand products through certified sustainable sources.

People:

Awarded more than $1M in US Foods Scholars program scholarships to more than 50 students since 2017.

Donated more than $20M in food and supplies to U.S. food banks across the country.

Enhanced diversity and inclusion commitments by signing the CEO Action for Diversity and Inclusion pledge, expanding the Employee Resource Group program, and increased the company’s workforce and leadership diversity through development programs and improved hiring strategies by filling 39 percent new or open leadership roles by women or people of color.

To learn more about the company’s CSR commitments, visit the company’s website at usfoods.com/csr.

