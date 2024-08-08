VELVEETA Serves Up Big Cheese Energy This Summer with First-Ever ‘WheelVeeta’ Dining Experience

As the ultimate big mood food, the WheelVeeta features perfectly cooked, al dente VELVEETA pasta shells tossed in a tableside VELVEETA cheese wheel

PITTSBURGH & CHICAGO — This summer, VELVEETA, known as the ultimate pleasure food due to its supremely creamy rich flavor and bold taste, is bringing big cheese energy to life like never before with the new WheelVeeta dining experience. Available exclusively at Bounce Sporting Club, the WheelVeeta features piping hot and perfectly cooked al dente VELVEETA Shells tossed in the well of the VELVEETA cheese wheel, resulting in a creamy coating in each and every bite. The tableside dish is finished with crave-worthy toppings including fresh lobster, black truffle, and fried shallots.

With decadent dishes on the rise, there’s one that’s taking the cheese across the internet: #cheesewheelpasta, also known as Pasta alla Ruota. With millions of views, the viral dish features freshly cooked pasta coated in a hollowed-out parmesan cheese wheel. A cravings satisfier that enables fans to live La Dolce Velveeta, the limited-edition WheelVeeta dining experience is available exclusively at Bounce Sporting Club, a pleasure-filled restaurant credited for revolutionizing the sports bar experience since its inception in 2004.

“Indulging in creamy, warm VELVEETA Shells and Cheese is an over-the-top pleasure experience that simply hits,” said Stephanie Vance Brand Manager at VELVEETA. “We created the WheelVeeta to illustrate the big, bold energy of our brand. From its large size to the extraordinary tableside service, it aims to hit the bullseye of pleasure. Partnering with Bounce Sporting Club, a brand that has a similar vision of unapologetic fun, we are able to double down on big cheese energy and bring this over-the-top dish to unapologetic fans.”

The WheelVeeta is an extension of VELVEETA’S creative platform – La Dolce Velveeta – which is all about unapologetically embracing outrageous pleasure. The brand is continuously working to bring the La Dolce Velveeta mindset to life in tangible ways for pleasure seekers with a focus on satisfying cravings in a way other foods can’t. Activations like the Veltini and TruffVels, and most recently, the WheelVeeta, are developed in the name of encouraging consumers to live for pleasure.

The WheelVeeta will be available starting Thursday, August 8th through Thursday, August 15th at Bounce Montauk, New York and Delray, Florida locations, while supplies last. Reservations for The WheelVeeta dining experience can be made on Resy.com for Montauk and OpenTable.com for Delray.

For more information, follow @Velveeta on Instagram. Those living “La Dolce Velveeta” are encouraged to flaunt, post and share how they’re enjoying The WheelVeeta by tagging @Velveeta on Instagram, and @Cheesy_Velveeta on TikTok using hashtag #LaDolceVelveeta.

