Walmart Chips Away at Amazon’s Lead in a Key Area: Wealthy Online Shoppers

Spencer Soper and Brendan Case, Bloomberg News Retail & FoodService March 17, 2023

Walmart Inc.’s online subscription service is narrowing the gap with Amazon.com Inc. in a key demographic: affluent shoppers. 

Launched in 2020 as a competitor to Amazon Prime, Walmart+ is resonating with higher-income households eager to fend off inflation. At $98 a year, Walmart+ costs $41 less than Prime and offers many of the same perks, such as shipping discounts and video streaming. Walmart’s subscription service also has benefits Amazon can’t match, including discounted fuel at gas stations around the US.

In February, 28% of US households with annual income of at least $150,000 were members of Walmart+, up from 13% a year earlier, according to Prosper Insights & Analytics, which conducts monthly consumer surveys. Amazon Prime still has a commanding lead with 77% of those households, up 7 percentage points from the previous year.

