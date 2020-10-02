Walmart is Redesigning its Stores. This is What They’ll Look Like

New York – Walmart is giving its massive stores a makeover, with a redesign that mimics its app so shoppers can more easily find what they’re looking for.

In a push to get more people to download its app and use it while shopping (read: not Amazon’s app), Walmart is encouraging shoppers to download it prior to entering to assist in navigating the store, search for more options online and pay once finished.

The redesign will roll out to 200 US stores by the end of the year and 1,000 more by the end of 2021.

